WESTPORT — Built in 2002, the colonial home at 32 Clapboard Hill Road offers the privacy of two professionally landscaped acres set within biking distance to the beach and walking distance to the train station.

“The outdoor spaces are breathtaking — from the terraces and poolside pergola to the romantic covered balcony,” said listing agent Michelle Genovesi, of William Raveis Real Estate. “The property is so serene and private, yet you’re right in the heart of coveted Greens Farms.”

The front door opens to a two-story entrance hall bathed in the natural light of the home’s open southern exposure. The living room beyond boasts a fireplace and views of the sylvan grounds.

The home office features a coffered ceiling and fireplace with plenty of built-ins for a home library. With its fieldstone fireplace and glass doors to the terrace, the family room is located just beyond the living room. A wet bar is conveniently positioned between the two.

The state-of-the-art chef’s kitchen includes high-end appliances and a large island with breakfast bar. Ample windows flood the eating area with light and offer access to the kitchen terrace for alfresco dining overlooking the pool.

A butler’s pantry connects the kitchen and formal dining room and the shady pergola space offers more options for poolside entertaining.

The second-floor indoor balcony provides access to the primary bedroom suite, which features a secluded outdoor balcony and two en-suite bathrooms. One offers a soaking tub and glass shower, while the other has a wealth of built-ins and two walk-in closets.

Three additional family bedrooms on this level offer en-suite bathrooms. A level found off a half-flight between the first and second floors offers a playroom, as well as a private guest bedroom and bath.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 32 Clapboard Hill Road, Westport PRICE: $4,500,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: Six bedrooms, seven fireplaces, in-ground gunite pool, pergola, porch, terraces, built-in grill, professional landscaping, Tesla charger, generator, central air and vacuum, security system, three-car garage, room for tennis court SCHOOLS: Greens Farms, Bedford, Staples ASSESSMENT: $2,417,600 MILL RATE: 16.71 TAXES: $43,686 See More Collapse

The third-level bonus room could be used as an additional office or play space. This level also includes an au pair suite with bedroom and bath.

A finished lower level offers a home gym, wine cellar and tasting room, as well as a media room and billiard room.

This house is on the market for $4.5 million.

For details contact Michelle Genovesi of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-454-4663 or michelle@michelleandcompany.com.