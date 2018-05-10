On the Market / Westport colonial exudes sophistication and elegance





































WESTPORT — The spring awakening has occurred across Fairfield County and soon the 1.16-acre property at 8 Moss Ledge Road will be dressed in its full regalia of colorful blossoms. This is a property so beautiful with its gated English garden, perennial plantings, water fountain, and other garden features that it was included on the annual Westport Historical Society Hidden Garden tour.

While it will be difficult to tear eyes away from the backyard, the house is not to be missed either. The red brick colonial house with white trim and black shutters features 6,061 square feet of living space and sophisticated elegance combined with a warm and welcoming vibe that is evident from the moment one opens the front door.

Actually, it’s from the moment one turns into the semi-circular driveway; both entrances of which have stonewalls configured in such a way that they resemble outstretched arms just waiting to embrace residents and visitors alike.

The house was built in 1974 on a cul-de-sac in the Long Lots community, not far from the Post Road (Route 1) shopping and restaurants, not far from Interstate 95, and not far from local public schools. That convenience only adds to its appeal; the feeling that one is far away in the solitude and beauty of the garden when really they are only minutes from local amenities.

The approach to the house is from the long, Belgium block-bordered driveway, which leads to the covered front entrance, which is punctuated by fluted columns and topped by a decorative pediment. The front door, framed by sidelights and entablature, opens into the two-story foyer, which features a white and black marble floor in a harlequin pattern and gracefully curved staircase. It also features decorative paneling, molding and entablature, which is seen throughout much of the house.

In the spacious, front-to-back formal living room there is the first of the home’s four fireplaces. It has a marble surround and decorative mantel and paneling. There are French doors on both sides of the fireplace that lead into the sizable screened porch, and a third set of French doors accesses the expansive bluestone patio, which runs the length of the house. The porch has a slate floor, lattice walls, and a door to the patio. Step up from the living room into the formal dining room, which features two built-in corner china cabinets and paneling on the lower walls and a mural on the upper walls. It also has French doors to the patio.

Off the foyer, opposite the living room, is a library or sitting room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and built-in bookshelves. It leads into a spacious family room, which contains a vaulted ceiling, a floor-to-ceiling antiqued brick fireplace, a wall of built-in cabinetry and bookshelves, and an interior balcony. This section of the house also includes an office, exercise room (the first of two in this house), powder room, and a mudroom with an antiqued brick floor, built-in storage, skylight, and a window seat, and a door to the patio.

In the updated chef’s kitchen designed by Deane, there is a marble center island, glass-front cabinets, a radiant heated ceramic tile floor, a decorative marble mosaic tile backsplash, and top-of-the-line appliances including a Wolf four-burner range and grill. Yet another set of French doors open to the patio. One should get the sense by now that this house easily accommodates, and in fact encourages indoor-outdoor living.

Upstairs on the second floor there are three bedrooms. The generously sized master suite features a marble fireplace, a walk-in closet that is larger than the remaining secondary bedrooms, and a luxurious master bath with elegant decorative molding and paneling. It has a jetted tub, shower, and a vanity with a decorative porcelain sink. The other bedrooms share a hall bath with a double vanity. On the third floor there is a sitting room, two more bedrooms, and a full bath.

The basement contains a large gym with mirrored walls, playroom, abundant storage, and access to the attached three-car garage.

