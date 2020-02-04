On the Market: Westport colonial captures old world elegance

The chocolate brown shingle colonial house at 68 Bayberry Lane sits on a level corner lot just over one acre.

WESTPORT — Old world elegance meets 21st-century amenities in the chocolate brown shingle colonial house with striking white trim at 68 Bayberry Lane.

Although the house was built in 1992, it was imbued with a number of features reminiscent of a time gone by, including ornate millwork, a slipper tub in one of the four full baths, and decoratively hand-carved wood mantels around the fireplaces in the formal dining room and master bedroom — two of the home’s four fireplaces.

“Simplicity, elegance and perfection define this beautifully appointed home. ... This meticulously maintained colonial is filled with ambiance and has plenty of room for family and friends to spread out, relax and enjoy everyday living,” according to the co-listing agents, mother and son.

The 5,286-square-foot house is set on a 1.02-acre level and partially fenced corner lot, sharing one side of the property line with Bayberry Common private road. Along the front of the property sits a white picket fence and gates with stone walls on both sides. Behind that is the paved semi-circular driveway lined in Belgium block. A wide bluestone path, also lined in Belgium block, leads to the house. Stone pillars and white columns frame the covered front entrance, where French doors open into the spacious reception hall. A stately staircase bisects this two-story foyer.

The wide entranceways from the reception hall into the dining room and to the formal living room on the opposite side both comprise decorative pilasters and they are topped with entablatures. In the dining room there is a coffered ceiling, chair railing, an elegant wallpaper, and the fireplace is flanked by matching inset china cabinets with colonial “shell” arches. The fireplace mantel features ionic columns and dentil molding. Step down into the living room, which also has a fireplace that features columns, as well as a walk-in bay window area.

Between the dining room and the spacious gourmet kitchen, there is a multipaned cafe-style door with a decorative brass hand push plate. In the kitchen there is a blend of elegance and country style. It has a brick floor, a center island with a breakfast bar, granite countertops, an open dish rack, glass-front cabinetry, an appliance garage, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is largely white with antique blue trim. The Viking six-burner gas range with a griddle and double ovens also features a hood with a copper band embossed with farm animals.

The equally large breakfast room also has a brick floor, as well as a door to the casual side entrance and a second door to the screened porch. French doors open into the family room, which has the third fireplace, and a ceiling fan.

There are four bedrooms, all en suite and all on the second floor, although the master suite is in a separate, private wing. The master suite has the fourth fireplace, a sitting area, and two steps up to the sizable master bath. Also on this level is the office or library, which has a wall of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and cabinets, and a Palladium window.

On the full finished lower level, there is a large game, play or recreation room, and a sitting area that could serve as a media room, casual dining area or card playing and board game space, and an abundance of storage. The laundry room is on the main level. It is sizable and has a long counter, cabinets and sink. This house also has a mudroom.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Todd Gibbons and Elaine Gibbons of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty; Todd at 203-858-8525 or tgibbons@wpsir.com, and Elaine at 203-858-7452 or egibbons@wpsir.com.