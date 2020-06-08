On the Market: Westport colonial boasts water views from every room

The gray shingle-style colonial house at 32 Surf Road in the Saugatuck Shores neighborhood provides waterfront living in a private, convenient setting. The gray shingle-style colonial house at 32 Surf Road in the Saugatuck Shores neighborhood provides waterfront living in a private, convenient setting. Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close On the Market: Westport colonial boasts water views from every room 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Surf’s up! The phrase usually means a large wave is coming in and it’s a call to action to ride that wave. At least one online dictionary said the phrase also is an idiomatic expression generally calling someone to action.

In the case of the stunning waterfront and back property at 32 Surf Road, that call to action should be placing an offer, and quickly. Houses in Fairfield County have been selling rather quickly recently as many people from New York City look to replace density with open space. This gray shingle-style colonial house and property offer open space, open sky, open water, and living a life of vacationing year round. And before someone decides that winter doesn’t offer much of a vacation in a water community, they might want to consider than in Saugatuck Shores and nearby Saugatuck Island there are brave souls who sail even in the frigid air and water temperatures. Cedar Point Yacht Club on Saugatuck Island offers “frostbite” boat racing.

The house sits on a 0.66 of an acre level lot on a quiet private drive. Whether living day-to-day, relaxing, engaging in outdoor activities, or entertaining, this house offers beautiful water views from every room. The home’s unique and rare location offers views of two water ways. Long Island Sound serves as this home’s “front yard,” and Bermuda Lagoon is its “backyard.” The beautifully landscaped property is flat to the water’s edge with over 200 feet of shoreline, a private sandy beach and deep-water dock, according to the listing agent.

“The location offers a quick escape on your boat to capture a beautiful sunset or fishing trip on Long Island Sound. This walking, biking, and boating neighborhood with its ever-changing sky and water views create a scenic retreat … The ultimate in waterfront living,” the agent said.

Built in 2003, this house was given 13 rooms featuring a spacious floorplan and three living levels totaling 6,123 square feet of living space. The main level was well designed to host an in-home business, or an au pair or in-law suite, this space providing an abundance of privacy.

Above the covered front entrance there is a balcony, accessed on the second floor landing off the formal living room, and it has a flag pole. The front door opens into a two-story foyer and the ground floor, where there are three bedrooms and a media or sitting room with French doors to the grounds. “A game/media room and an enclosed porch both lead to a bluestone patio and expansive backyard providing seamless indoor/outdoor entertaining for friends and family, the agent said.

On the second floor, which is the main living level, the formal living room has a marble fireplace and large picture window. It is open to the formal dining room, where there is a long granite counter with a wet bar.

Real Estate Listings

In the spacious, open gourmet eat-in kitchen there is a long center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances with a pot-filler over the range. In the breakfast nook there is a door to a balcony. The good-sized butler’s pantry serves as a “second” kitchen and makes entertaining a breeze, the agent said. Off the kitchen there is a family room with a fireplace and ceiling fan.

The master bedroom suite overlooks the lagoon and features a barrel ceiling, two walk-in closets, a sitting area, and a large, luxurious bathroom with a jetted tub and steam shower. There is one more bedroom on this floor. All five bedrooms are en suite.

On the third floor there is a bonus or flexible use space, perfect for an office or exercise area, and an upper deck for relaxing and enjoying the sun, the agent said.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 32 Surf Road PRICE: $4,300,000 ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: water community, direct waterfront property on two sides, water views, walk to water, private deep water dock or mooring, private sandy beach, bluestone patio, porch, enclosed porch, balcony, 0.66 of an acre level lot, professionally landscaped; only one mile from the Saugatuck train station, shops and restaurants; only minutes to town beaches, yacht clubs, and many Westport amenities; easy commute to I-95, only two miles from the center of Westport, pool site, in-law or au pair suite or in-home office, two fireplaces, homeowners association, central air conditioning, oil heat, public water and sewer connection, wood shingle roof, attached under house two-car garage, basement crawl space, attic, located in a flood zone, five bedrooms, five full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Kings Highway Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $2,539,300 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $42,813 ASSOCIATION FEE: $50, paid annually

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Leslie Clarke of Leslie Clarke Homes and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-984-1856 or Leslie.Clarke@raveis.com.