Photo: Bret Peterson Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close Image 1 of 11 The gray New England shingle-style colonial at 2 Broadview Road sits on a 2.85-acre level, corner lot in the Old Hill neighborhood. The gray New England shingle-style colonial at 2 Broadview Road sits on a 2.85-acre level, corner lot in the Old Hill neighborhood. Photo: Bret Peterson Image 2 of 11 This property features two attached garages with a total of four vehicle bays. This property features two attached garages with a total of four vehicle bays. Photo: Bret Peterson Image 3 of 11 The house sits on a corner lot in a very private setting amid professional landscaping and a scrim in tall trees. The house sits on a corner lot in a very private setting amid professional landscaping and a scrim in tall trees. Image 4 of 11 Features in the gourmet kitchen include a two-tiered center island, quartz counters, an octagonal breakfast nook, and a large butlerÕs pantry. Features in the gourmet kitchen include a two-tiered center island, quartz counters, an octagonal breakfast nook, and a large butlerÕs pantry. Image 5 of 11 A graceful spiral staircase is one of many attractive architectural features in this 13,161-square-foot house. A graceful spiral staircase is one of many attractive architectural features in this 13,161-square-foot house. Image 6 of 11 The master suite features a marble fireplace, a cathedral ceiling, French doors to a private balcony, and spa-like bath. The master suite features a marble fireplace, a cathedral ceiling, French doors to a private balcony, and spa-like bath. Image 7 of 11 In the finished lower level the movie screening room or home theater features a suspended ceiling, quiet rock sheetrock, acoustic fabric, a 120-inch HD Stewart screen with front sound system, floating stairs, and projector heat management system. less In the finished lower level the movie screening room or home theater features a suspended ceiling, quiet rock sheetrock, acoustic fabric, a 120-inch HD Stewart screen with front sound system, floating stairs, ... more Image 8 of 11 Among this homes many features is a climate-controlled 1,500-bottle wine cellar. Among this homes many features is a climate-controlled 1,500-bottle wine cellar. Image 9 of 11 This property features a Gunite in-ground salt water swimming pool, spa and gazebo. This property features a Gunite in-ground salt water swimming pool, spa and gazebo. Image 10 of 11 There is a 250-gallon aquarium on the main living level. There is a 250-gallon aquarium on the main living level. Image 11 of 11 This 2.85-acre level estate features a 14-room house, salt water swimming pool, spa, and professional landscaping. This 2.85-acre level estate features a 14-room house, salt water swimming pool, spa, and professional landscaping. On the Market / Westport New England Colonial built by renowned architect 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Ballet dancers are not only graceful artists, they are strong athletes. Their athleticism is not immediately apparent because their movements are so effortless.

The listing agent of the gray New England shingle-style colonial at 2 Broadview Road recognized those same attributes in the architecture of this house and he devised a marketing campaign to reflect that. He had young ballerinas dance through renowned local architect Peter Cadoux’s architecturally “choreographed,” classically inspired masterpiece to highlight its many graces and strengths.

The video went viral when it was first released three years ago, garnering millions of hits and earning praise from business woman Barbara Corcoran, of ABC TV’s Shark Tank, who tweeted about it. Rick Higgins, founder of Higgins Group Real Estate, and its CEO and Chairman, said Corcoran, to whom he is related by marriage, called it “best by far” the greatest real estate video she had ever seen.

This house is worthy of the same kind of praise. It was built in 2005 on a 2.85-acre level, corner lot in the Old Hill neighborhood. It features 13,161 square feet of living space on three finished levels and a wealth of amenities that were showcased by the dancers in the video. It opens with the camera following a vehicle down the long circular driveway, which has a wide border of Belgium block, and entering into the grand two-story foyer, where a dancer twirls and the camera mimics the motion circling the chandelier.

The camera and dancers move throughout the house and professionally landscaped grounds including specimen plantings. Outside, the dancers are motionless, standing like Greek statues around the Gunite in-ground salt water swimming pool, spa and gazebo, and two of them dance together across one of two large patios with Chinese limestone inlay. Inside, they gracefully feature some of the homes most outstanding attributes. Among this home’s many features are a state-of-the-art home theater or movie screening room, Crestron smart house system, a 250-gallon aquarium, and a climate-controlled 1,500-bottle wine cellar, the latter of which the dancers did not showcase probably because of their tender age.

The covered front entrance features a paneled door framed in decorative leaded glass sidelights and an arched transom. The door opens to reveal a home that balances classical influences with the high technology, that seamlessly blends form and function. It would be impossible to mention every detail this house has to offer, but hitting the highlights there is exquisite millwork and moldings, a banquet-sized formal dining room, and a cherry-paneled library with a burl inlay in the coffered ceiling, marble fireplace, and built-in bookshelves. Features in the gourmet kitchen include a two-tiered center island, quartz counters, an octagonal breakfast nook, and a large butler’s pantry. In the family room there is a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace.

There are six en suite bedrooms. The master suite features a marble fireplace, a cathedral ceiling, French doors to a private balcony, and spa-like bath.

In the finished lower level the theater features a suspended ceiling, quiet rock sheetrock, acoustic fabric, a 120-inch HD Stewart screen with front sound system, floating stairs, and projector heat management system.

The video tour of the house with the dancers from Flash Pointe Dance in Fairfield can be viewed at www.twobroadviewroad.com.

There will be a public Open House on Sunday, August 26, from 1 to 4 pm.

For more information or to make a private appointment to see the house contact Todd David Miller of Higgins Group Real Estate at 203-257-9909 or todddavidmiller@gmail.com.