The 13-room sage-colored Nantucket-style colonial house at 10 Hickory Lane sits on a two-acre property close to protected open spaces and the centers of Weston and Westport.

WESTON — The National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C. began in March and continues through mid-April.

Connecticut’s cherry trees are a few week’s behind. They are barely budding and probably won’t explode with a profusion of pink blossoms until the third week of April.

When they do finally bloom, the Prunus Kanzan trees, otherwise known as Japanese flowering cherry trees, will convert the driveway at 10 Hickory Lane into a pink pathway to the nearly 9,000-square-foot architectural flower: the 13-room, sage-colored Nantucket-style colonial house.

The trees line the portion of driveway on the two-acre property that is immediately visible as the decorative wrought iron gates open. In the circular part of the driveway there is a weeping cherry.

The house sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Lower Weston neighborhood, which has a Neighborhood Watch group. The home and property has enough to occupy its residents, including a custom-heated Gunite in-ground, salt water swimming pool and spa surrounded by a granite patio, and a cabana with a mini refrigerator.

The pool has extra-wide steps in the wading area, and is bordered by quarried stone walls with illumination.

Those who enjoy the outdoors will also appreciate the natural amenities nearby. This house enjoys proximity to Keene Park and Tall Pines Trail, the latter managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust.

“When combined with Taylor Woods, this preserve provides a varied and interesting one-hour hike,” according to its website. It is also close to the Newman-Poses Preserve in neighboring Westport and Brett Woods Open Space in Fairfield.

Old world beauty meets new millennium architecture and amenities in this attractive residence, which was built in 2007 and features 8,963 square feet of living space on three finished levels.

The stone and slate staircase climbs to the welcoming wrap-around covered front porch, which frames the decorative French doors of the formal entrance. They open into the dramatic, two-story, octagonal-shaped foyer with a coffered ceiling.

STYLE: Nantucket-style Colonial ADDRESS: 10 Hickory Lane, Weston PRICE: $2,350,000 ASSESSMENT: $1,767,200 MILL RATE: 28.56 mills TAXES: $51,938 HOA FEE: $600 (annually, paid annually and covers snow removal and road maintenance) SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High

This house is full of dazzling custom details and visually appealing features, some of them subtle and some of them quite obvious. Among them is the hardwood flooring of the foyer, which is patterned in the octagonal shape.

The two-story family room features a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, coffered ceiling, custom millwork and paneling and inlaid border — this one straightforward whereas the inlaid border on the flooring of the formal dining room has a bit of a flourish.

The dining room also features custom wainscoting on the lower walls, a paint treatment on the upper walls, a tray ceiling, and a butler’s pantry. In the den between the family room and gourmet kitchen, there is a fireplace and French doors to the backyard.

Instead of the stark white of most contemporary kitchens, this one is adorned in antiqued white and blue custom cabinetry with Bordeaux granite countertops, a large center island, and high-end appliances including Viking double ovens, Wolf six-burner range top, and Sub-Zero refrigerator. The rounded breakfast room has a decorative vaulted ceiling.

It’s not just the exterior of this property that features cherry trees. There is a large cherry-paneled library that can be accessed from the hallway off the family room and from the entrance foyer, allowing it to serve as a home office. It features a coffered ceiling and built-in bookshelves. Unlike most offices, this room has its own balcony.

On the second floor, a circular balcony looks down into the foyer and into the family room.

A large sitting area off the second floor hallway has a vaulted ceiling and there is a sizable bonus room with a wall of built-in bookshelves. This room can also be accessed from one of the two walk-in closets of the spacious master bedroom suite. It also features a tray ceiling with cove lighting, sitting area, and marble spa bath with a steam shower, jetted tub, and double vanity.

In all there are five bedrooms, each one is en suite. One of them is on the first floor and could be an in-law suite. Each bath has a different kind of stone flooring and counters.

On the finished walk-out lower level there is a media room with a fireplace, a game room, a half bath, French doors to a stone terrace, and enough space for a gym and wine cellar.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Michelle Genovesi of Michelle & Company/William Raveis Real Estate at 203-454-HOME (4663) or michelleandcompany.com.