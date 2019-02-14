On the Market / Weston home offers flexible floor plan, European touches

The contemporary house at 129 Good Hill Road was extensively renovated in 2006 so it has newer mechanicals, windows, and an updated kitchen and baths. The contemporary house at 129 Good Hill Road was extensively renovated in 2006 so it has newer mechanicals, windows, and an updated kitchen and baths. Photo: copyright2010AmyDolegoPhotography, all rights reserved Photo: copyright2010AmyDolegoPhotography, all rights reserved Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market / Weston home offers flexible floor plan, European touches 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

WESTON — The street numbers on one portion of Good Hill Road are not sequential, making it challenging to find the contemporary house at 129 Good Hill Road.

It is worth the effort to find this 10-room, mid-century-inspired post and beam house in the Lower Weston section of town. As one travels down Good Hill Road from Weston Road (Route 57) this house is to the right just past Homeward Lane.

This location puts the house within a convenient distance to the Merritt Parkway only five minutes away, and it is about six minutes to Weston Town Center. The town of Westport and the Metro-North train station is not much farther away. Closer to the home are recreational venues including the Aspetuck Country Club and Keene Park.

Although the flax-colored house with board and batten exterior siding was built in 1957, it was extensively renovated in 2006, so it has newer mechanicals, windows, and an updated kitchen and baths.

It also has an open and flexible floor plan with European touches throughout inside, and an in-ground swimming pool outside. The house is nestled into a hillside on almost three acres and provides an opportunity for year-round living, or for the weekender.

Pull into the ample parking area by the detached two-car garage and walk along the flagstone path to the front door, which opens into a foyer with one staircase down to the main living level and a second staircase up to the floor that has three of the home’s five bedrooms. There is a third living level — a walk-out lower level containing the family room, bringing the total living space to 3,107 square feet. The setting is rather wooded and yet an abundance of light pours through the walls of windows.

On the main level, the two-story living room features a wall of windows with French doors to the terraced flagstone patio that looks over the pool. There is also a floor-to-ceiling wall of antiqued red brick with a fireplace and recessed area for wood storage or, as the current family has cleverly done, for a dog crate.

Real Estate Listings

Another open room could be used as an office, a sitting area, or a breakfast room. It has skylights and also has French doors to the same patio. In the kitchen features include two islands, both with a sink and one with a breakfast bar, high-end appliances, and sliding doors to a second patio.

The spacious master suite is in a separate wing and features a fireplace and a room that can be used as an office or exercise room. In the main part of the bedroom there is a large closet and built-in shelving. Walk into the dressing room, which has two walls of closets, to access the master bath with a tile floor that resembles marble, a large shower, two separate vanities with glass bowl sinks, a soaking tub, and a backsplash of mosaic tiles.

One wing of this level has a bedroom with wall-to-wall carpeting, a hall bath featuring Costa Esmeralda marble flooring, and a large laundry room with a utility sink, a terra cotta tile floor in a honeycomb pattern, and a door to a courtyard between the house and garage.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary ADDRESS: 129 Good Hill Road, Weston PRICE: $589,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 2.8-acre level and sloping property, in-ground swimming pool, patios, open and flexible floor plan, only five minutes from the Merritt Parkway, six minutes to Weston Town Center, Westport beach rights, walking distance to Keene Park, proximity to Aspetuck Country Club, three fireplaces, cable - pre-wired, skylights, oil heat, detached two-car garage, possible in-law or au pair suite, basement crawl space, fiberglass shingle roof, private well, five bedrooms, three full baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $429,900 MILL RATE: 28.56 mills TAXES: $12,635

On the lower level, the family room has a fireplace and a wall of nearly floor-to-ceiling windows with several sliding doors to a flagstone patio. In addition to the bedrooms on the upper level there is a full bath and a loft area that looks down into the living room.

Outside, in front of the house there is no grass to mow, rather there is a “carpet” of gravel bordered with Belgium block and circlets of that block around a couple of trees. There is an area behind the garage where there is an enclosed area that would be ideal for a playground.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Laurie Crouse or Val Martins of Laurie Crouse & Associates/Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Crouse at 203-984-8154 or lauriebcrouse@gmail.com, and Martins at 929-270-9393 or valmartinsct@gmail.com.