WESTON — Driving up to 11 Bittersweet Road, you might think you’ve found a secret portal to the Green Mountains, said listing agent Kelly Finn, of Coldwell Banker Realty.

But the rustic, cabin-like feel of this nine-room home conceals an entirely different look once you open the door.

“It gives off the feeling of a Vermont hideaway, but it’s a mid-century modern interior,” Finn said. “It’s light and bright with skylights.”

Tucked at the end of a double cul-de-sac, the home is located in lower Weston and enjoys the amenities that come with that, including a quick jaunt to the town’s center and award-winning schools, as well as the Westport train station for a commute to New York City.

The home features a wrap-around deck and covered porch and is close to local hiking trails.

Inside, you’ll find a living room with hardwood floors, a fireplace and ample windows showcasing the tranquil, 2-plus-acre property. The open floor plan offers easy flow inside and out and the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, butcher block counters and a walk-in pantry.

Step down to the family room with a gas fireplace and a wall of windows that bring the outdoors in. A separate dining room offers more entertaining space.

The three bedrooms on the first floor share a bath and could be utilized as a second master suite, guest rooms or office space.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary ADDRESS: 11 Bittersweet Road, Weston PRICE: $849,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: Nine-room home on cul-de-sac bordering open space, five bedrooms, three full and one half baths, two-car attached garage, two fireplaces, hardwood floors, balcony, beach rights, covered deck, garden, full, walk-out basement SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt, Weston, Weston ASSESSMENT: $516,230 MILL RATE: 32.37 TAXES: $16,994 See More Collapse

The second level features a fourth bedroom with a walk-in closet, hardwood floors and a full bath. The fifth bedroom is the primary suite with full bath, double closets and a balcony.

A full basement with garage access could be transformed into a home gym, office or playroom. The home is equipped with a whole-house generator, ductless air conditioning and city water and gas.

This house is on the market for $849,000.

For details contact Kelly Finn of Coldwell Banker Realty at 203-895-0961 or Kelly.finn@cbmoves.com.