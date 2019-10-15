On the Market: Weston home caters to recreation lifestyle

The taupe-colored Cape Cod colonial house at 5 River Road sits on a nearly four-acre property in Lower Weston.

WESTON — A quiet hillside in Lower Weston sets the tone for a lifestyle of relaxation and recreation at the taupe-colored Cape Cod colonial house and its nearly 4-acre, partially fenced property at 5 River Road.

Included on the 3.71-acre level and gently sloping lot is an in-ground Gunite swimming pool and a tennis court, which could use restoration work but would be a great recreational asset. In addition to tennis, it could be converted into a general sports court to accommodate several types of play.

The property also enjoys an organic vegetable garden, and an expansive, two-tiered wood deck from which to enjoy the attractive view, including a hillside meadow. “Perhaps inspiring a lazy afternoon listening to birds or watching the meadow grass grow,” the listing agent said.

The 2,650-square-foot house is set well back from the road, enhancing the privacy for the residents. That privacy is augmented by the fact that River Road is a one-way street with very little, if any, through traffic.

Despite the private setting, this house is quite convenient to local amenities. It is within easy walking distance to the Norfield Grange Hall, the Weston Historical Society and Keene Park. It is also an easy and very short commute to the center of Weston, public schools, the public library, the local market and gas station/auto repair shop and other conveniences.

The house was built in 1942 and recently received nearly $100,000 in improvements that included installation of new energy efficient storm doors and windows, new hardwood flooring on the main level, new roof and gutters, and fresh paint inside and out.

There is a new crushed stone driveway as well, lined on one side by Belgium block and on the other by new picket fencing, part of the fence draped with fragrant small-blossomed white clematis. The driveway provides ample parking for residents and guests. It leads to the attached under-house, two-car garage and a separate barn with three bays. These bays are not for vehicles but rather are perfect for storage of lawn, yard and pool equipment, patio furniture and bicycles.

Unlike most properties, this one features the swimming pool and a patio on the front lawn. There is another patio and a large wood deck in the backyard. Behind the house there is also a stone path that leads to the tennis court. In the front of the house red brick stairs and a path lined in Belgium block leads to the front entrance.

A fanlight transom and sidelights frame the red front door. Inside, off the center hall foyer there is a flexible-use room. It could serve as a bedroom, if necessary, or an office. The formal living and dining rooms have bay/bow windows.

The living room also features the home’s only fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and two separate doors to the deck. In the dining room there is chair railing, a door to the backyard, and the bay window encompasses an entire wall of the room.

The family room has a sliding door to the same deck. The eat-in kitchen features a terra cotta tile floor in a honeycomb pattern, granite and wood counters, built-in display shelving for cookbooks and kitchenware, and stainless appliances including a Wolf range top.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Cape Cod Colonial ADDRESS: 5 River Road, Weston PRICE: $849,900 ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: 3.71-acre level and gently sloping property, in-ground Gunite swimming pool with new pool filter, tennis court (as-is), organic vegetable garden, storage barn, exterior lighting, located on a quiet one-way street, two patios, deck, nearly $100,000 in recent improvements, new energy efficient storm doors and windows including Thermopane windows, new frameless shower doors, new electrical box, freshly paint inside and out, new roof and gutters, new driveway, new perimeter front fence, new landscaping, new hardwood flooring on main level, pre-wired for cable, one fireplace, new whole-house well pump, rear stairs, cedar closet, attached under house two-car garage, just minutes from the Merritt Parkway; easy walk to the Norfield Grange, Weston Historical Society, and Keene Park; close to the center of Weston, public schools, Weston Public Library, and Peter’s Weston Market; oil heat, partial partially finished walk-out basement, attic, shed, stone wall, private well, Westport beach rights, five bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $485,330 MILL RATE: 32.37 mills TAXES: $15,710

On the second floor, there are four bedrooms. The master suite has a recently renovated private bath.

“Make this bit of Weston heaven your own, in the coveted sweet spot between the Westport line and Weston Town Center,” the listing agent says.

There will be a public open house on Oct. 20, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Dorothy Curran of Weichert Realtors at 203-246-0543 or dorothyecurran@aol.com.