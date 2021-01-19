On the Market: Weston home a perfect country retreat

WESTON — The two-acre estate at 29 West Branch Road in Lower Weston, on the Westport border, features a tan-colored custom colonial house and beautifully landscaped grounds that are works of art, inside and out.
Parterre gardens provide a relaxing place from which to drink in the visual beauty and perfumed scent from the perennials in this manicured backyard. Beyond the tall privacy hedges is the heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, pool house with a bath and fireplace, and a built-in grilling area — a perfect country retreat for further relaxation, recreation and entertaining.