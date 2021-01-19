On the Market: Weston home a perfect country retreat

WESTON — The two-acre estate at 29 West Branch Road in Lower Weston, on the Westport border, features a tan-colored custom colonial house and beautifully landscaped grounds that are works of art, inside and out.

Parterre gardens provide a relaxing place from which to drink in the visual beauty and perfumed scent from the perennials in this manicured backyard. Beyond the tall privacy hedges is the heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, pool house with a bath and fireplace, and a built-in grilling area — a perfect country retreat for further relaxation, recreation and entertaining.

There is room in the pool house for a movie screen and heaters to use this charming space year-round, according to the two listing agents. And there is room on the grounds for a tennis or sports court.

Enhancing the entertainment and recreational value is the finished lower level, which features a fireplace, game room, a home theater with a large screen and projector, and a wine cellar that can accommodate at least 1,000 bottles.

The house, which was built in 2003, “is set beautifully in the property to enhance the architecture,” the listing agents said.

In the front of the house the cobblestone forecourt is encircled by rose bushes and other perennial plantings, and serves as an oversized welcome mat at the covered front entrance.

The door is framed by sidelights and a fanlight transom, and opens to reveal 7,643 square feet of sophisticated living space; from the elegant living room to the handsome formal dining room with its three-quarter wood paneled walls, and the newly renovated professional kitchen. The attention to detail throughout is evident when entering the center hall foyer, which features flooring in an attractive pattern using a few kinds of hard woods.

The living room has a fireplace and a coffered ceiling. French doors separate it from a sizable home office, which features a wall of built-in bookshelves and a sitting area. Between the dining room and kitchen there is a butler’s pantry with a long wood counter and glass-front cabinetry.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Custom Colonial ADDRESS: 29 West Branch Road, Weston PRICE: $2,945,000 ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: 2.01-acre level property, patios, grill, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, pool house, professionally landscaped, underground sprinkler, home theater, 1,000-plus bottle wine cellar, programmable thermostat, just about 12 minutes to the Saugatuck Metro North train station, close to the centers of Weston and Westport, only two miles to the Westport-Weston Family YMCA and Merritt Parkway, only four miles to Compo Beach, audio system, cable - pre-wired, five fireplaces, Westport beach rights, wood shingle roof, possible in-law or au pair suite, 12-over-12 double-hung windows, zoned central air conditioning, natural gas heat, public water connection, septic system, finished basement, attic, room for a tennis or sports court, attached three-car garage, five bedrooms, five full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $1,412,330 MILL RATE: 32.37 mills TAXES: $45,717 See More Collapse

In the kitchen there is a long center island and breakfast bar accommodating four stools, a marble backsplash, and high-end appliances. The kitchen is open to the oversized family room and sunny breakfast room. The family room has a fieldstone fireplace and milled beam ceiling.

This house has five bedrooms including a “sumptuous master suite bathed in light,” the agents said. It has a marble fireplace, a generous closet, a sun deck, and spa-like bath with a double vanity with a beveled marble counter, soaking tub, glass shower and decorative skylight. One of the remaining bedrooms has a built-in desk area and bookshelves.

On the second floor there is also a long room that can serve as a reading area. It includes two window seats with storage drawers and built-in shelving. It opens to a media or play room and an exercise area.

The agents said this house is set on “one of Weston’s premier streets, great for biking and walking the dog.” It is a prime location. This house is only minutes from Westport and Weston amenities, and it is only two miles from the Merritt Parkway.

This estate is available this coming July, but at the rate that houses have been purchased in the last year it is best to act sooner rather than later.

