On the Market: Weston farmhouse close to hiking trails

WESTON — A surprising development occurred when the coronavirus pandemic struck. It caused many people to re-evaluate their lifestyles, and many are choosing life in the open countryside to the close quarters in the skyscrapers of New York City.

The gray colonial farmhouse and its 2-acre property at 5 Hyde Ridge Road provide a safe haven with sizable living space, amenities for sustainability, as well as leisure, recreation and proximity to local hiking trails.

Devil’s Den Nature Preserve, which boasts 1,756 acres of protected land and miles of hiking trails, is only about five minutes away, as is the municipal Lachat Farm. All this only an hour from Manhattan via Metro-North trains and cars via the nearby Merritt Parkway or Interstate 95.

This convenient Lower Weston location is also close to the center of town, Weston’s public schools, the public library and municipal sports fields.

The sprawling 14-room, 6,417-square-foot farmhouse is built for large family gatherings and entertaining. It was originally built in 1956 as the main home of a 90-acre peach orchard, “known to have the best well around. And (the house) was extensively remodeled (and) expanded in 2006 to blend all of the historic grace and charm with the best of today’s modern appointments,” according to the listing agent.

Those appointments include spacious rooms, five fireplaces, a large eat-in gourmet kitchen, updated baths, and four bedrooms in the main house. The generously sized second floor master suite has one of the fireplaces, as well as French doors to a large, private balcony/deck, a dressing room, closets, and a sizable private bath with a shower, soaking tub and double vanity.

In the 710-square-foot partially finished lower level there is another fireplace, a disc jockey or DJ booth, and a carpeted “playhouse.” On the main level, the kitchen and great room both have French doors to the park-like backyard where there is a heated in-ground swimming pool, an expansive stone patio, pergola, and wide open lawn.

A chicken coop allows for fresh eggs each day, a detached cottage/barn with electricity and cedar walls is set up as a fitness and yoga studio, and a vegetable garden ensures a harvest of nutritious and delicious produce throughout the summer and into the fall.

The house is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and its allure begins right at the covered, wrap-around front porch, which has a swing. The front door, flanked by sidelights. Inside, the formal living room features a red brick fireplace with a decorative mantel. The adjacent office or den or sitting room has a red brick fireplace and a wood beam mantel. From there step down into the mudroom, which has a built-in bench with storage, cabinets, shelving, and a number of coat hooks.

The formal dining room features dentil crown molding. In the kitchen there is a center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, many cabinets, a built-in desk area, high-end appliances, and a casual dining area. Step down into the great room, where there is a stone fireplace.

On the second floor, in addition to the four bedrooms, there is a large bonus room with flexible use. It could be a fifth bedroom if necessary, or a home office. The current owners use this sizable space as a family room as well as a theater or media room. It has a tall vaulted ceiling and two walls of built-in shelving and cabinets.

On lower level there is the red brick fireplace and enough room to include a game, recreation or play room, and there are built-in pantry shelves.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Laura J. Freed Ancona of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-733-7053 or lfreed@williampitt.com.