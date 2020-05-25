On the Market: Weston contemporary surrounded by natural beauty, as weekend retreat or year-round

WESTON — Centuries ago, the Fairfield County landscape was dotted with colonial saltboxes and farmhouses. Today, residential structures range in styles from traditional colonials to Capes and ranches to mid-century moderns and contemporaries.

While colonial houses generally have a particularly identifiable silhouette and similar floorplan, contemporaries are wide ranging in their designs. Each exterior configuration and layout is different, although they usually share some characteristics, including open rather than enclosed rooms and lots of windows. Added to those features, the gray contemporary house at 195 Steep Hill Road also has rounded exterior and interior walls.

The circular contemporary house with its flat roof was built in 1975 on a level, sloping, and lightly wooded property of 2.42 acres in a secluded Lower Weston location, surrounded by natural beauty. Whether the next owners choose this property as a weekend retreat or a year-round residence, they will enjoy it for its peaceful relaxation. According to the co-listing agents, the land in the rear, up the path to the gate off of the area with the heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, can be leveled off to create additional yard space. By the way, next to the pool is a pool house equipped with a kitchenette, a second laundry area, the first being in the main house, and a full bath. No wet towels and bathing suits dripping through the main house.

Beyond their own property there are plenty of other areas to engage in recreation and leisure activities. This house is quite close to The Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course, and a few natural resources including preserved open spaces managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust, Trout Brook Valley Preserve, and the Saugatuck Valley Trail on Aquarian Water Company land. These preserved spaces offer many miles of hiking and bridle trails.

A wide set of natural slate stairs leads to the covered front entrance, where the door is flanked by sidelights comprising glass cubes. Inside, there are eight rooms and 2,768 square feet of living space. The foyer features new tile flooring, while most of the rest of the house has hardwood flooring. There are also custom windows throughout. The formal living room features walls of glass sliders out to the pool area and an arched wood-burning fireplace.

A flexible use room, which could be a family room, office or media room, features a solarium-like window with a built-in window seat. In the good-sized eat-in kitchen there are marble counters and backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliances, and a spacious casual dining area. From there step down into the sunken formal dining room, where there is a built-in hutch that doubles as a dry bar with a marble counter, cabinetry and wine rack. Between the kitchen and dining room there is a rounded wall of glass cubes.

On the main living level there are three bedrooms including the master suite, which has sliding doors to the yard, a private bath, and features a staircase to a bonus library or office loft; a sizable room with a marble wall containing a wood-burning fireplace and another glass cube window. The other two main level bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Lower level has an additional two potential bedrooms as well as a full bath.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Marc Kroopneck and Amy Lapierre of Marc Kroopneck & Associates and William Raveis Real Estate; Kroopneck at 203-855-STAR (7827) or marc.kroopneck@raveis.com, and Lapierre at 203-903-1950 or Amy.Lapierre@raveis.com.