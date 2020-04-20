On the Market: Weston contemporary boasts many interior and exterior amenities

WESTON — As National Arbor Day is celebrated this week, it is fitting that the black house at 14 White Oak Lane in Weston is highlighted; not just because the contemporary structure is located on a street named for a tree, but because it has a tree growing inside it.

In the two-story foyer of this 11-room house there is a plant bed with a 19-foot tree along with a few Spathiphyllum, also known as a peace lily, ferns and other plantings growing around it. “The floating plant bed is a show-stopper. You see this kind of feature in offices to add warmth to a corporate environment. It adds a different level of hominess to the house,” said owner Mike Marks.

Clearly, this house invites the outside in, and numerous oversized windows provide views of the attractive 2.4-acre level and lightly wooded property in Lower Weston. Its exterior amenities, including a flagstone patio, large wood deck, and fire pit, extend the 3,987 square feet of living space to the outdoors. An abundance of French doors provide access to the peaceful setting. Several rooms have their own balconies or decks. In all there is about 4,000 square feet of decking, and the current family enjoys dining al fresco, often using outdoor heaters to extend the summer season.

It’s not just the property that is appealing but entire neighborhood. According to the homeowners, White Oak Lane is a “kid-friendly, kid-centric cul-de-sac of about 20 houses.” It is also a very neighborly street of residents who get together regularly. “We celebrate every holiday as a street,” Marks said. Neighbors hold an Easter egg hunt for the children on the street and gather on the Fourth of July. The close-knit community hosts a “formal” Halloween party followed by Trick-or-Treating on White Oak Lane. “Every house participates,” he said.

Although there is no formal Neighborhood Watch, the residents look out for each other, he said. It’s not a private road but Marks said it feels “like a gated community without the gate.” Some residents walk their dogs together. And since COVID-19 has people socially distancing in the last month, Marks said signs have gone up on the street, one of which says “We miss our neighbors.”

The interior of the house is as inviting and comfortable as the neighborhood is. It features a gym, home theater and a wine cellar that accommodates 1,761 bottles, to be exact. The wine cellar elevates the already superb entertainment value of this house. Among many distinguished architectural features throughout this spacious and sunlit home are its open floor plan, high ceilings, walls of glass, skylights, numerous decks, and four levels of living space including the finished walk-out lower level.

In the formal living room there is a floor to ceiling concrete fireplace flanked by French doors to the patio, a vaulted ceiling and skylights. There is a casual living room that has a stone fireplace. In the kitchen, features include a center island/breakfast bar, terra cotta tile floor, marble counters, white cabinetry with two appliance garages and built-in wine rack. The dining room has a built-in sideboard and hutch including glass-front cabinets with interior lighting.

There are two possible luxurious master bedroom suites, and two other en-suite bedrooms. The fifth bedroom is currently used as a media room, but could easily be an office or converted back to sleeping quarters if necessary. The main, or intended, master suite is in a private wing and features a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors to a flagstone patio. The other bedroom that can serve as a master is twice the size of the intended master suite although it has a smaller bathroom. It also has access to a balcony/deck, and would make a great guest suite.

On the lower level, the gym has a rubberized floor, the wine cellar has natural slate walls and flooring, and the home theater has sliding doors to the yard.

All of this in a convenient location. Cannondale train station, which offers free parking and direct train into Grand Central Station, is only about five minutes away. The house is just moments by car and a 15-minute walk from the town center, public schools, and parks. Also nearby are Devil’s Den and Lachat Town Farm, the latter of which Marks calls “whipped cream on top of the sundae,” with the town of Weston being the sundae.

For more information or to set up a virtual tour by appointment to see the house contact Barbara Babcock of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-246-6300 or barb.babcock@cbmoves.com.