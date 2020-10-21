On the Market: Weston colonial offers ‘beauty in every season’

WESTON — The owners of the gray colonial house at 9 Little Fox Lane, in Lower Weston, have appreciated the beauty of their natural surroundings in every season, but never more than this time of year when summer leaves of green transform into fall foliage ablaze in various shades of red, orange and yellow.

They have also appreciated the convenience of their home’s location, only two minutes from the public library, town offices and award-winning public schools in Weston center and about 10 minutes from neighboring Westport. Yet they experience “the peaceful feel of being far away in the country somewhere surrounded by majestic trees and dappled greenery everywhere ... There is much beauty in every season of the year.”

This property of just over two acres is adorned in attractive professional landscaping, including garden paths, specimen trees, manicured shrubbery, stone walls and English gardens.

“We did extensive stone work and landscaping over the years,” one owner said. The gardens are very well cared for and some have suggested to the owners that those gardens are magazine publication-worthy. “Even the shed is enchanting,” they said.

The visual beauty of the property, which is visible from every window in every part of the house, is enhanced by the serenade from songbirds.

The owners have the added benefit of proximity to the Lucius Pond Ordway Devil’s Den Nature Preserve and its miles of hiking trails. At 1,756 acres, it is the Nature Conservancy’s largest preserve in Connecticut. Sadly, Devil’s Den remains closed for the time being but when it re-opens it will provide this home’s next family with untold hours of hiking, bird watching, and nature appreciation. This 10-room house is also within walking distance of the municipal Bisceglie Park.

The house was built in 1961 and has been meticulously maintained over the years.

“We have had, by and large, the same service providers over 25 years (for fuel delivery, landscaping, tree maintenance and snow plowing),” one owner said.

The owners made many improvements through the years.

“Since moving in, we completely redid the sun room so that you have the feeling of being in an outdoor patio,” one said.

They also replaced the floors in the family room, sun room and kitchen; added a special electrical line for charging a battery-operated car and added central air conditioning upstairs. They also installed built-ins in the dining room, kitchen, family room and office. “All top quality,” according to the owners.

There is much charm to this 2,663-square-foot house with “no cookie cutter layout,” according to the owners.

Several rooms have exposed posts and beams and wide-plank hardwood flooring. In the formal living and family rooms there are wood-burning fireplaces. French doors separate the living room from the music room, which has a built-in window seat. It could also serve as a sitting room or office. The formal dining room is separated from the sun room by French doors. The openness of the rooms allows for large family gatherings in an intimate environment.

“We can accommodate our extended family of 21 in a combined area that seems like everyone is around the table together,” one owner said.

In the sizable kitchen there is a two-tiered, L-shaped peninsular counter; ceramic tile floor, breakfast room, high-end appliances, skylights and a door to the backyard. “The breakfast room has space for a long farmhouse table for everyday as well as informal gatherings,” the listing agent said.

On the second floor, there are five bedrooms, all with wall-to-wall, wool carpeting. All bedrooms have hardwood floors under the carpet. The master suite has a sitting area, walk-in closet and recently renovated marble bath with a radiant heated floor, show and stylish vanity.

Throughout the house there are many wonderful options to work from home, the agent said.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Susan C. Leone of Higgins Group Bedford Square at 203-209-2075 or susan@susanleone.com.