On the Market / Weston colonial embodies elegance

The classic center hall colonial house at 95 Kettle Creek Road has 14 rooms and 9,506 square feet of living space in the center of Weston.

WESTON — If addresses had a middle name, then the classic center hall colonial house at 95 Kettle Creek Road would have to include the word “elegance” in its mailing address.

The front door of this white house with forest green shutters opens to reveal 9,506 square feet of living space that embodies elegance, and yet there is also a relaxed nature to this space.

It is a place with a wealth of amenities that invite relaxation and leisurely pursuits, including its heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa, large raised deck and bluestone patios.

The listing agent calls it “a country retreat in the heart of the idyllic town of Weston.”

That convenient location is another one of this home’s many attractions. It is beautifully sited on a 2.13-acre level property in the Lower Weston neighborhood only minutes from the center of town, the Weston Public Library, public schools and Peter’s Weston Market.

A stone wall lines the front of the property of this house, which was built in 1999, although it wears its 20 years very well. One would guess it was built much more recently, especially after seeing how well it has been maintained.

Stone pillars topped with lanterns mark the entrance to the driveway lined in Belgium block, where there is ample parking for many guests. A flagstone path leads to the covered front entrance. Inside, there are 14 generously proportioned rooms, and a wide foyer with a fireplace. The exquisite architectural and design elements of this house begin there. The fireplace surround comprises hand-painted imported tiles and a firebox of elongated red bricks arranged in a herringbone pattern.

Off the foyer are the office, formal dining room, and formal living room, the latter of which has a wood-burning fireplace with a pink marble surround and hand-painted mantel. The office has a wall of built-in cabinets and bookshelves.

The living room has a milled beam ceiling and French doors to the hall at the center of the house. From there, another set of French doors access the cavernous family room, which has a wood-burning fireplace, bay window, coffered ceiling, built-in cabinetry and shelving, and French doors to the large mahogany deck.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 95 Kettle Creek Road, Weston PRICE: $1,995,000 ROOMS: 14 FEATURES: 2.13-acre level property, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa, bluestone patios, deck, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, professionally landscaped, wet bar, audio system, fitness room, balconies, in-law or au pair suite; only about one mile to the center of Weston, Weston Public Library, public schools, and Peter’s Weston Market; central vacuum, four fireplaces, rear stairs, attached three-car garage, private well, Westport beach rights, room for a tennis court, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, stone walls, wood shingle roof, full finished walk-out lower level, pull-down attic stairs, six bedrooms, six full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $1,529,500 MILL RATE: 28.56 mills TAXES: $44,952

The banquet-sized dining room features deep crown molding, wainscoting on the lower walls, a bay window, and cafe-style door into the sizable chef’s kitchen. It has a hardwood flooring painted with gray diamonds.

This is a growing trend in sophisticated residential culinary spaces and gives it a French country kitchen feel. Among the other features are the large center island with a six-burner Wolf range, Ogee-edged granite counters, a tall wine refrigerator, pantry, and a breakfast room with a door to the deck.

On the second floor there are six bedrooms and a wide landing with a built-in window seat and shelving; a perfect reading nook. The master suite features two walk-in closets, a ceiling of multiple exposed beams, ceiling fan, a sitting room, and a spa-like master bath with a steam shower and jetted tub.

One wing features an au pair or in-law suite with a bedroom, full bath, and living room. If not used for that purpose it could serve instead as a second family room or playroom. One bedroom has a built-in desk area, built-in dressers and shelving.

The finished walk-out lower level offers more than 2,000 square feet of recreational space, including a fitness room with a mirrored wall, game room, living area with a red brick fireplace, a custom built-in wet bar with stool seating for four, full bath and pool changing area.

Outside, the property is beautifully landscaped with flowering trees, shrubbery including azaleas and perennial flowers.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Angela Benzan of Angela Benzan Homes/Higgins Group Real Estate at 203-644-3510 or angela@benzanhomes.com.