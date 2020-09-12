On the Market: Weston colonial blessed with both birdsong and silence

The family room, above, has a tall cathedral ceiling, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, a wall of bookshelves and skylights. The family room, above, has a tall cathedral ceiling, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, a wall of bookshelves and skylights. Photo: Laurie Crouse & Associates And Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage / Contributed Photo: Laurie Crouse & Associates And Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage / Contributed Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close On the Market: Weston colonial blessed with both birdsong and silence 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

WESTON — Dorothy Nell McDonald wrote a poem called “The Birthday Wish,” which has found its way into countless greeting cards over several decades.

In her simple but eloquent eight-line poem she wishes the reader joy, but not without sorrow, and brilliant sun, but not without “the healing dark;” perhaps inspired by the knowledge that one cannot have a rainbow without sun and rain. McDonald’s poem concludes with the powerful words: “I wish you songs, but also blessed silence — And God’s sweet peace when every day is done.”

There is an address in the Lower Weston area that is blessed with both birdsong and silence. And while the colonial house sits at 14 Sunset Drive its sunrises can be quite spectacular too. Round the clock, this 4,508-square-foot house provides ample opportunities for modern day living, relaxing, recreation, and entertaining. Beyond its two-acre level and lightly wooded property the owners can take an invigorating hike, choosing from trails in the Trout Brook Valley Preserve and several preserved open spaces managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust. The nearby Aspetuck Valley Country Club provides an opportunity to hit the links.

This 11-room home, originally built in 1969, sits high on a landscaped lot. “Enjoy summer evenings on the stone patio overlooking the expansive backyard with a fire pit and a plentiful organic garden,” the co-listing agents said. “Feel right at home from the moment you enter this beautiful, light-filled colonial,” they said.

The paved driveway widens closer to the house and the attached, under house two-car garage, and this gravel area, bordered by fieldstone walls, provides ample parking. Climb the stone steps to the front entrance, where the sage-colored front door is flanked by lanterns and elliptical windows and opens into the good-sized foyer revealing an open concept floor plan. Three tall columns stand between the foyer and the formal living and dining rooms. The living room has a large, multi-pane “walk-in” bay/bow window. In the dining room there is a fireplace and wainscoting framing the lower walls. Its mantel features dentil molding. Off the living room there is a sunroom with a cathedral ceiling and French doors to the expansive paving stone patio and backyard. This versatile room could also serve as a home office.

The chef’s kitchen features a center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, Travertine floor, an abundance of cabinets, and high-end appliances, including an over-sized Sub-Zero refrigerator-freezer. There is also a single door to the patio and yard, allowing the home chef a chance to pick fresh vegetables and herbs from the fenced garden to prepare for a family meal. From the kitchen take a few steps down into the family room, which has a tall cathedral ceiling, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, a wall of bookshelves, skylights, and French doors to the patio and yard.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms. The master suite has a luxurious bath with marble flooring, counters, and backsplash in the glass shower.

In the full finished basement there is a flexible use space that can serve as a game, recreation, or play room.

Real Estate Listings

One of the functional assets that was built into the house is the fact that is has two laundry rooms, one on the second floor and one in the basement.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house, contact Valerie Martins and Laurie Crouse of Laurie Crouse & Associates and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Martins at 203-450-6023 or almartins.ct@gmail.com, and Crouse at 203-984-8154 or lauriebcrouse@gmail.com.