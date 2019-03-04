On the Market / Weston colonial a modern lifestyle mecca

The custom-built 12-room colonial house at 4 Wells Hill Road features a large, covered, three-sided, wrap-around porch.

WESTON — An easy elegance in some living spaces, comfortable functional spaces, a recreational resort-like atmosphere, and an abundance of entertaining amenities combine to create a modern lifestyle mecca at 4 Wells Hill Road in the Lower Weston neighborhood.

This gated estate comprises just over two level acres with a custom-built 12-room colonial house — each one with distinct character, a pond with a waterfall, Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa, and large hot tub.

The impressive three-sided, covered porch serves as a platform for relaxation and to enjoy attractive views of the property, which borders the Aspetuck Valley Country Club golf course. A weathervane atop the cupola depicts a golfer mid-swing. The same golfer is seen again in the dinner bell on the back porch.

“The impeccable grounds are only surpassed by the heart that beats inside,” according to the listing agent.

The natural-colored cedar shakes house was built in 2000 by noted award-winning local architect Michael Greenberg, who purposefully integrated the house into the setting that is rich with native trees and mature plantings.

“The goal has been to first find a great location—hilltop sites with spectacular views, sites surrounded by natural terrain and dense forest, or waterfront properties—and then custom design a home that complements the context of the site,” his firm’s website says.

The landscape and property lighting is fully automated with Lutron and Jandy technology. The house features almost 8,000 square feet of living space. A number of improvements and updates were made throughout the years including the installation of new driveway gates and stone pillars in 2017 and the refinishing of all wood floors in 2015.

The new gates open to the gravel driveway and ample paved parking area, both of which can accommodate a large number of vehicles for holidays, parties, and picnics. A slate path leads to the covered front entrance and the wrap-around porch.

Inside, there are wide-planked hardwood floors, exquisite millwork and other finishing touches.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Custom-built Colonial ADDRESS: 4 Wells Hill Road in Weston PRICE: $2,795,000 ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: 2.02-acre level and gated property, partially fenced, Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa, large hot tub, pond with waterfall, brook with footbridge, exterior LED lighting, screened porch, covered wrap-around porch, professionally landscaped, irrigation system, service bar room/wet bar, balcony, garden area, bluestone patio, fire pit, borders the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course, proximity to Aspetuck Land Trust hiking and horse trails, Westport beach rights, only five minutes from the Merritt Parkway, seven minutes to Weston Town Center, less than 10 minutes to Westport and Fairfield shops and restaurants, Thermopane windows, water softener and treatment system, stone wall, cable - pre-wired, two fireplaces, attached three-car garage, pull-down attic stairs, ridge vents, full partially finished basement, private well, wood shingle roof, zoned air conditioning and oil heat, six bedrooms, six full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $1,611,100 MILL RATE: 28.91 mills TAXES: $47,350

“In a Michael Greenberg house, however compact or expansive the scale, the passion for design shines through,” according to the Michael Greenberg & Associates website, and that passion for design is evident throughout this house.

In the spacious formal living room there is a fireplace, a finely milled coffered ceiling, and French doors to the rear portion of the wrap-around porch. The study features two walls of cabinetry and shelving.

In the family room there is a stone fireplace, two sets of French doors to the porch, and the coffered ceiling comprises hand-hewn beams. Between the family room and foyer there is a service bar area that is ideal for entertaining. It features a wet bar, counter space, stemware storage and a built-in wine rack.

In the nearly banquet-sized formal dining room, the upper portion of the walls are adorned with a hand-painted mural depicting the favorite sites that the current family members enjoy visiting. The next family could, perhaps, leave the mural, have their own favorites painted there, or painted in a neutral color altogether.

The gourmet eat-in kitchen features a two-tiered wood center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless farm sink, and high-end appliances. The breakfast room has a built-in banquette. Off the kitchen and dining room is a small office that would be a perfect home command center. There is also a door from the kitchen to a large screened porch.

On the second floor, the cavernous master bedroom suite features a sitting room, large walk-in closet with a number of smaller closets within it, French doors to a private balcony, and a luxurious master bath. There are three more bedrooms on this level.

The fifth bedroom is on the full partially finished lower level, which also has a full bath, exercise room and play or recreation room. Above the three-car attached garage is a huge bonus room with a full bath.

The house is within walking distance of Soundview Wildlife Habitat on Kellogg Hill Road and Crow Hill Nature Preserve, which has an entrance on Wells Hill Road; both managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust.

There will be an open house on March 10, from 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Gabrielle DiBianco of Higgins Group Real Estate at 203-895-6724 or gabrielle@higginsgroup.com.