Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Image 1 of 8 A river runs through the backyard of this 7.8-acre property at 8&10 Pent Road the foot of Devils Den in Weston, where there is also an in-ground swimming pool, cabana, and care-takers apartment. A river runs through the backyard of this 7.8-acre property at 8&10 Pent Road the foot of Devils Den in Weston, where there is also an in-ground swimming pool, cabana, and care-takers apartment. Image 2 of 8 The wood and native stone lodge comprises 7,824 square feet of living space and sits on 7.8 acres with another 1,756 acres in its backyard in the neighboring Devils Den Nature Preserve. The wood and native stone lodge comprises 7,824 square feet of living space and sits on 7.8 acres with another 1,756 acres in its backyard in the neighboring Devils Den Nature Preserve. Image 3 of 8 The house was built in 1930 and was completely renovated although it retains some of its rustic charm, as in the foyer with a reclaimed hand-hewn timber ceiling. The house was built in 1930 and was completely renovated although it retains some of its rustic charm, as in the foyer with a reclaimed hand-hewn timber ceiling. Image 4 of 8 The spacious formal living room has a huge fireplace, wide-planked hardwood flooring, built-n bookshelves, and French doors to the screened porch. The spacious formal living room has a huge fireplace, wide-planked hardwood flooring, built-n bookshelves, and French doors to the screened porch. Image 5 of 8 On the lower level is a paneled library with built-in bookshelves. On the lower level is a paneled library with built-in bookshelves. Image 6 of 8 The formal dining room is banquet-sized and has French doors to the screened porch. The formal dining room is banquet-sized and has French doors to the screened porch. Image 7 of 8 In the eat-in kitchen there is a center island/breakfast bar, marble counters, exposed beams on the ceiling, and a sitting area with a fireplace. In the eat-in kitchen there is a center island/breakfast bar, marble counters, exposed beams on the ceiling, and a sitting area with a fireplace. Image 8 of 8 The master bedroom suite takes up the entire third floor. It has a large sitting room, two walk-in closets, and two marble spa baths, both with marble mosaic radiant heated floors. The master bedroom suite takes up the entire third floor. It has a large sitting room, two walk-in closets, and two marble spa baths, both with marble mosaic radiant heated floors. On the Market / Weston 1930s home sits next to Devil’s Den 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

WESTON — A trip toward the arms of the devil can put those in Weston on the pathway to heaven. That may sound contradictory but in this case a trip up Pent Road to the foot of Devil’s Den Nature Preserve really can lead to paradise.

Look at a map of the protected 1,756-acre preserve and notice that a residential property at 8 and 10 Pent Road is surrounded by woodlands almost within its borders. Nature lovers would appreciate living on this nearly eight-acre property, which adjoins Devil’s Den. They need only step out the front door, turn left, walk two blocks and they will find themselves at the entrance into the preserve. “Located primarily in Weston, Devil’s Den Preserve is the largest tract of protected land in densely developed Fairfield County. It is also of historical significance; archaeological evidence indicates human use of the area, mostly for hunting, as long as 5,000 years ago,” according to the Weston Historical Society website.

The website for The Nature Conservancy, to which this preserve was donated, says it has 20 miles of trails that are “ideal for low-impact outdoor activities such as hiking, bird watching, and cross-country skiing... The Den is part of the extended 70-mile Saugatuck Valley Trails System.”

No need to go into Devil’s Den to enjoy the natural beauty of this home’s peaceful and private surroundings including a river, waterfalls, meadows and woodlands. The 7,824-square-foot wood and native stone lodge has 13 rooms from which to enjoy the views. And while the location is indeed remote it is only 10 minutes from the Merritt Parkway and only 20 minutes from the Saugatuck Train station in neighboring Westport.

The house was built in 1930 and it in more recent years was completely renovated, elevating it from the dark and rustic feel it was originally given to the current modern residence it is today. It has an updated heating and air conditioning system and a generator, and other modern amenities yet still feels like a back country retreat.

There are actually two adjoining properties that the current family owns, although only one is part of the sale. In total, their parcels comprise almost 15 acres, the main house, and a caretaker’s apartment with two bedrooms, the latter of which is a legal rental property. Sorry, the parcel that contains the tennis court is not on the market. The two large parcels are divided by the west branch of the Saugatuck River. There is a freeform in-ground swimming pool with a diving rock and cabana nestled into the setting close to the river. The soothing sound of the water can especially be appreciated from the home’s large screened porch.

The elegant yet still slightly rustic ambience is first visible in the entrance foyer, where there are hand-hewn timbers on the ceiling. The foyer accesses the gourmet kitchen to the right and the spacious formal living room to the left. It has a huge fireplace, wide-planked hardwood flooring, built-n bookshelves, and French doors to the screened porch, which has a slate floor. The formal dining room is banquet-sized and also has French doors to the porch. In the eat-in kitchen there is a center island/breakfast bar, marble counters, exposed beams on the ceiling, and a sitting area with a fireplace flanked by built-in shelves. High-end appliances include a Viking Professional six-burner range and refrigerator.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: French Colonial ADDRESS: 8 & 10 Pent Road, Weston PRICE: $2,599,000 ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: 7.8-acre level and sloping property, located on a cul-de-sac, walking distance to Devil’s Den Nature Conservancy, river, water views, freeform in-ground swimming pool, cabana, gym, sauna, screened porch, underground sprinkler, generator, wine cellar, bar, three fireplaces, detached three-car garage with two-bedroom apartment above, full finished walk-out basement, close to town and schools, only 10 minutes from the Merritt Parkway, private well, seven bedrooms, seven full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $1,498,900 MILL RATE: 28.91 mills TAXES: $43,333

In the main house there are seven bedrooms. Five of them are on the second floor. All of them are en suite and two of them have a door to their own separate decks. Between two of the bedrooms is a playroom with a fireplace that could be a reading room or homework station. It could be converted back to the master bedroom it once was. As it currently stands, the master suite takes up the entire third floor. It has a large sitting room, two walk-in closets, and two marble spa baths, both with marble mosaic radiant heated floors. Both have steam showers and one has a soaking tub.

A staircase goes from the first floor living room to the paneled library on the lower level, which features reclaimed wood paneling and fieldstone walls in the mudroom. It has a ceramic tile floor and French doors to the backyard and pool. The library has a coffered ceiling, built-in bookshelves on two walls, and it gives the feel of a gentlemen’s club. There is also a wine cellar, a bar, a bedroom with its own full bath, and a half bath off the mudroom.

The care-taker’s apartment is over the detached three-car garage, which sits on two of the total property’s acres and can be subdivided, according to a representative for the listing agent. It features a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace. The cabana provides a gym with a rubberized floor and mirrored wall, full bath with a sauna and steam shower, kitchenette, office, and changing room.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Michelle Genovesi of Michelle&Company/William Raveis Real Estate at 203-227-4343 or Michelle.Genovesi@Raveis.com.