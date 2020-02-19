On the Market: Well-maintained colonial bordered by greenery

WESTON — Sandwiched between Devil’s Den and Devil’s Glen, there is a heavenly property at 94 Catbrier Road. The tan-colored, contemporary colonial house was built in 1987 with an attractive peaked roof line that adds to the curb appeal, as it sits atop a knoll looking over Lords Highway East.

Although the house has a Catbrier Road address, it sits on a corner lot and the driveway is on Lords Highway East. So those using GPS to find this location for an open house or a private showing should type in the address for the neighboring 33 Lords Highway East property.

According to the listing agent, the 3,735-square-foot house has been lovingly maintained and has many special attributes, inside and out. The private backyard features a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, pool house and a large wood deck. Outcroppings of large boulders add to the visual appeal of the yard, which is bordered by trees. The large surround of the pool doubles as a patio.

While this property seems quite remote, it really isn’t too far from the center of Weston, and judging by the number of people who attended a recent open house the distance is not a factor. In fact, while there is a contingent of homeowners who seem to prefer locations with a short or easy commute to train stations, major highways, shops and restaurants, there are just as many who would revel in this property.

Step out of the car and there is not even a hint of vehicular traffic off in the distance, only the occasional sound of a bird or a breeze. The absolute quietude is something to appreciate and treasure.

Come spring and summer, when the greenery returns, the gardens and landscaping will reveal their beauty in the blossoms of orange Canada lilies, violet spikes of astilbes, purple clematis, lavender rhododendrons, and other flowering shrubbery and trees.

The paved, pitched driveway lined in Belgium block climbs the gentle slope to the ample parking area and two-car garage. The two-story stone entrance features blue French doors that open into the sizable two-story foyer, revealing many features to appreciate, including exceptionally high ceilings, an open layout, a first floor and a second floor master bedroom suite, and tons of windows flooding the nine rooms with sunlight.

There are hardwood floors throughout the first floor, including under the wall-to-wall carpeting of the great room and dining room. On the third floor there is a recreation or play room with skylights and a dry bar. A large unfinished basement provides another level of potential living space.

From the foyer, there are French doors that open into the two-story living room, which has a 15-foot ceiling, ceiling fan, wet bar, and a red brick wall containing the first of the home’s two “statement” fireplaces, as the listing agent calls them. The great room features the other, as well as a 20-foot ceiling, and two sets of sliding doors to the sizable deck. An interior balcony is like a bridge that looks down into the great room and the foyer.

This house invites indoor-outdoor living with the number of sliding and other doors it has to the 2-acre grounds. The first-floor master suite, dining room and breakfast room offer such doors. In the eat-in kitchen, there is a built-in desk area, ample cabinets and counter space, pantry, and a double porcelain sink.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary Colonial ADDRESS: 94 Catbrier Road, Weston PRICE: $749,000 ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: two-acre level and sloping property, corner lot, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, pool house, deck, exterior lighting, partial fencing, automatic generator, gutter guards, chimney caps, solid pool fencing, wet bar, dry bar; close to Devil’s Den Nature Preserve, Devil’s Glen Park, Trout Brook Valley Preserve, Crow Hill Nature Preserve and the Aspetuck Land Trust’s Freeborn Trail; proximity to the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course, two fireplaces, skylights, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, attached two-car garage, pull-down attic stairs, full unfinished basement, 40-year roof installed in 2003, private well, well water system with UV and carbon filtration system, beach rights in Westport, four bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $525,960 MILL RATE: 32.37 mills TAXES: $17,025

On the second floor there are three more bedrooms. The two master suites have walk-in closets.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Lori Elkins Ferber of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-247-0450 or lelkins@williampitt.com.