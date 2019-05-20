On the Market / Waterfront living on Saugatuck Island

This house features a large wrap-around deck.

WESTPORT — Life along Westport’s waterfront is roaring back to life as the weather warms.

On Saugatuck Island, residents are preparing for days at their own private beach, boating and swimming in Long Island Sound, and relaxing on their own balconies and decks with spectacular views of shorebirds and recreational and competitive boating competitions including sunset sailing regattas.

Many of the homes on the island were once modest beach houses that were expanded and updated or torn down and replaced — some by choice, some by Superstorm Sandy. The owners of the Nantucket Gray-colored contemporary house at 20 Marine Ave. went above and beyond the typical beach community home to create something really unique and different starting from the creative landscaping outside.

After Sandy, many houses were elevated to bring them into compliance with regulations from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Most of them are obviously raised and, in some cases, the houses look like they are standing on stilts.

This house, at the corner of Cross Way and Marine Avenue, looks instead as if it sits naturally at the top of a knoll that had existed all along. The property was deliberately built up and covered with grass and attractive landscaping. Creeping phlox is draped over the quarried stone walls.

A wide, natural stone path leads to the wrap-around stone deck and the front entrance into this seven-room, 2,580-square-foot house, which was originally built in 1950. Little of the original structure remains. Most of it was torn down and the house completely rebuilt in 2013.

The four-bedroom house was “thoughtfully designed and impeccably finished with an artful blend of luxury and carefree lifestyle,” with an open floor plan offering a profusion of sunlight from three exposures ... seamlessly integrating indoor and outdoor living spaces,” according to the listing agent. All three zero-maintenance decks are perfect for entertaining. All three full baths and the powder room are sleek, modern, and boast custom tile work and striking hardware.

Outside, the rear yard is fully fenced with a large sunny vegetable garden area, bluestone patio, lush level lawn and border plantings. The outdoor shower allows for easy clean-up after gardening or a day at the beach. Inside, a linear custom stone double-sided fireplace serves as the focal point of the family room and great room. The great room features a wall of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and sliding doors to the deck.

The family room is open to the dining room and the chef’s kitchen, the latter of which features a nine-foot center island with casual seating, an iridescent blue mosaic backsplash, and high-end appliances including a BlueStar range, Gaggenau steam oven, and Liebherr refrigerator. Among the custom cabinetry there are Delorean car-like doors that open up rather than out to the side.

Economy of space was an important design component. The adjoining laundry and mudroom feature slate flooring, a wall of floor-to-ceiling custom storage, and privacy doors. This area has a stainless sink and counter area that can function for laundry chores and double as a wet bar for entertaining.

The architect masterfully created two possible master bedroom suites, one on the first floor, and one on the second floor, so the owners can choose where they want to sleep. Or the first floor bedroom can serve as quite a guest suite. It has a door to a deck/balcony that can also be accessed from the kitchen. There is another bedroom on the main level, although that can also be an office.

A floating staircase leads to the second floor, which houses the private master bedroom suite, “an upper level retreat,” the listing agent said. It features a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, and private balcony with water views. The master bath features a double vanity, skylight, and large shower. A fourth bedroom is found on this level and can be a nursery, office, sitting room or gym.

The unfinished lower level provides two deep garage bays and plenty of storage for bikes, boats, kayaks and paddle boards.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Pat Prenderville of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-984-9423 or pprenderville@williampitt.com.