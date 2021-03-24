On the Market: Waterfront home connected to Westport's earliest industry

WESTPORT — A grist mill built in the early 1700s on a tidal pond off what is now Hillspoint Road in Westport is considered to be the town’s earliest industry.

Centuries later, Old Mill Pond — also called Compo Cove and Sherwood Mill Pond — became known for its natural beauty. The current owners of the updated antique federal colonial house at 216 Hillspoint Road have long enjoyed the natural beauty of the pond, which was immortalized in the paintings and words of local author, artist and teacher Judy Katz, in her book “the beautiful POND.” Katz called this area “absolutely enchanting” and “my favorite place in the world.”

The owners have also appreciated the history of the grist mill quite directly. Theirs is the John Cable/ E. Sherwood Tide-Mill House, built in 1795, according to the Westport Historic Resources Inventory list. The original grist mill was built by John Cable and it was acquired and rebuilt by the Sherwood family in 1790, according to information from the Friends of Sherwood Island.

So enamored of the house and its history are the owners that they carefully updated it, reimagining the home for today’s lifestyle, while preserving its period features, including posts and beams, stone work and five original wood-burning fireplaces. Updates of the house also preserved most of the original doors, windows and trim, said listing agent, Cyd Hamer.

The renovation project included the addition of a new 2,200-square-foot wing, expanding the living space to 5,066 square feet, making it one of the largest homes built so close to the water.

The sand-colored house is only steps from the sandy Old Mill Beach. “Nantucket meets Compo Beach and Long Island Sound views in this spacious, beautifully updated and upgraded home,” Hamer said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)-compliant home sits on a 0.33-acre level and sloping parcel; “a beautifully landscaped property with room for a pool,” Hamer said. Additional land is available for purchase.

The house is located in the Compo Beach neighborhood within walking distance of Compo Beach and Longshore Club Park. It is also convenient to many local amenities including shopping, the Metro North Railroad train station, restaurants and schools.

The original center chimney house was constructed from hand-hewn beams of native chestnut, oak, maple and pine trees, according to Hamer. “The wide-plank chestnut floors were just restored and are a truly breathtaking accent to this remarkable home,” she said.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Antique Colonial ADDRESS: 216 Hillspoint Road PRICE: $2,495,000 ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: water community, views of Long Island Sound, across the street from Old Mill Beach, steps away from Mill Pond Preserve, walking distance to Longshore Club Park and Compo Beach; close to Saugatuck Metro North Railroad train station, shops and restaurants; FEMA compliant, steel beams, 0.33-acre level and sloping property, professional landscaping, garden area, privacy fencing, refinished original wide-planked chestnut wood floors, five wood-burning fireplaces, front and rear staircases, central air-conditioning, zoned oil heat, wood shingle roof, attached two-car garage, full walk-out basement, attic, public water and sewer connections, stone wall, additional land available, approved pool site, five bedrooms, four full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Greens Farms Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $1,352,000 MILL RATE: 16.71 mills TAXES: $22,592 See More Collapse

In the “show-stopper” formal dining room the large stone fireplace includes a cooking oven. Considering the 18th century time frame for the construction of the house this was most likely the original kitchen or keeping room. The renovated, eat-in cook’s kitchen is generously sized and features a center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, as well as Vermont-made, artisan-crafted cabinetry. Sliding doors in the casual dining area access the slate patio and backyard with tiered gardens.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The master suite boasts attractive views, and features a spa bath and dressing room. A fifth bedroom, this one en suite, is located on the third floor, which offers “striking water views” and space for an office or studio. In other words, this spacious area provides flexibility, including use as a guest or au pair suite.

This is only a partial view into a house that offers a glimpse into an important part of Westport’s past with an eye decidedly toward the future of living and entertaining in a water community.

