On the Market: Waterfront home connected to Westport's earliest industry

WESTPORT — A grist mill built in the early 1700s on a tidal pond off what is now Hillspoint Road in Westport is considered to be the town’s earliest industry.
Centuries later, Old Mill Pond — also called Compo Cove and Sherwood Mill Pond — became known for its natural beauty. The current owners of the updated antique federal colonial house at 216 Hillspoint Road have long enjoyed the natural beauty of the pond, which was immortalized in the paintings and words of local author, artist and teacher Judy Katz, in her book “the beautiful POND.” Katz called this area “absolutely enchanting” and “my favorite place in the world.”