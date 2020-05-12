On the Market: Victorian-styled colonial in Weston blends past and present

The banquet-sized formal dining room features a fireplace and a snowflake-cut crystal chandelier designed by Ralph Lauren. The banquet-sized formal dining room features a fireplace and a snowflake-cut crystal chandelier designed by Ralph Lauren. Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close On the Market: Victorian-styled colonial in Weston blends past and present 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

WESTON — The Victorian-styled colonial house at 123 Kettle Creek Road is a perfect example of the seamless mélange of past and present that can be achieved in residential construction in the hands of a visionary architect.

In most cases the blending of past and present is about transforming historic houses from centuries ago by bringing them into the modern era. In this instance, award-winning New Canaan Architect Dinyar Wadia, designed and built new in 2007, imbuing the home with his vision of modern amenities incorporated into the stately design of the Queen Anne Victorian home era of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

“Although avowed New Classicists, Wadia Associates have a pluralistic approach to traditional design that is not rooted in a slavish imitation of the past. More appropriately, it is based upon reinterpreting the past and updating it for the present,” according to the firm’s website, which quotes Wadia as saying “It is traditional architecture for the modern world.”

This house is definitely prepared for living, entertaining, and leisure and recreational activities in the modern world. It features geothermal heating, a 3,600-square-foot post and beam party barn, a three-room guest cottage, a competition-size bocce court, 55-foot in-ground swimming pool, spa, campsite, perennial gardens, and specimen plantings. “The home is designed to have a low impact environmental footprint by using geothermal heating and 10 kilowatts of solar panels,” according to John Egan, one of the homeowners.

All of this located in the heart of Weston, within short walking distance of the town center, public schools campus, library, Peter’s Market, gas station/auto repair shop, and municipal fields.

Of this 7,892-square-foot house, Wadia said, “It’s a beautiful Victorian home and has all the right details and proportions that I studied while traveling in the (United Kingdom).” This home in Lower Weston is reminiscent of some houses he saw in Kent and Essex, where most of the structures are stucco and stone, but they do have some shingle sides houses, he said.

Wadia, whose architectural degree is augmented by his background in fine arts and landscape architecture, walked the 22.17-acre property with owners John and Dawn Egan to help them site the house. “Where it sits has the most beautiful views,” Wadia said, adding that the owners invested in a tree maintenance plan. That’s what prevents trees from falling down during storms and causing damage, and allows majestic trees to add beauty to the landscape for decades.

Those trees that had to be felled were put to good use. “The floors in the barn and bar are made from trees on the property that I milled myself with a friend’s portable sawmill,” said John Egan. Additionally, all the fieldstone on the home - in the chimneys, mantles, terraces, and barn, is from the property as well, he said.

Real Estate Listings

This property features five stone terraces as well as a multi-level orchard of apple, pear, cherry, plum, and peach trees, and raspberry and blueberry bushes. There is also a 1,000-square-foot vegetable and herb garden. The Egans said the property has been extensively replanted with dozens of perennials and flowering trees, and landscaping was designed to create “different outdoor rooms and full groupings of flowering specimen trees.” Additionally, they said, it was planted to provide a succession of bursts from colorful blossoms throughout the spring from daffodils, forsythias, tulips, magnolias, Yoshino cherry trees, white and pink dogwoods, and a wealth of others.

There are maple trees that provide “sap by the gallons for winter time sugaring when the family holds a maple syrup boil by the outdoor fireplace,” the Egans said. In other words, this is a great property for anyone who enjoys homesteading or sustainable living. And let’s not forget entertaining. In addition to the cavernous barn the main banquet-sized formal dining room in the main house can easily accommodate large gatherings of family and friends. It features a snowflake cut crystal chandelier designed by Ralph Lauren with 20 candelabra lights and matching crystal candelabras. This room is also accented by an etched glass mirror above the fireplace. The owners say it incorporates the six-inch crown molding that runs throughout the home and is designed as an exact replica of a mirror that the family fell in love with in the grand foyer of the Ritz in Naples, Florida.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Victorian-styled Colonial ADDRESS: 123 Kettle Creek Road, Weston PRICE: $6,200,000 ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: geothermal heat, 22.17-acre level property, party barn, three-room guest cottage, competition-size bocce court, 55-foot in-ground swimming pool, spa, campsite, perennial gardens, orchard of fruit trees and berry bushes, specimen plantings, wet bar, located in the heart of Weston, walking distance to public schools and library, easy access to Peter’s Market and gas station/auto repair shop, in-law or au pair suite, four interior fireplaces, one outdoor fireplace, zoned central air conditioning, propane-fueled 100-gallon hot water tank, private well, wood shingle roof, full basement, attic, five bedrooms, seven full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $3,139,440 MILL RATE: 32.37 mills TAXES: $101,624

In the main house there are five bedrooms. For outdoor adventures the property has a campground with a fieldstone fireplace and an Adirondack lean-to nestled in the woods and looking over the river that runs along the bottom of the property.

Although the property only has a one-car attached garage, the lower level of the barn is designed to hold four cars. It also contains Egan’s woodworking shop.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Anne M. Prosser of Halstead Real Estate at 917-710-8686 or AProsser@halstead.com.