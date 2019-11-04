On the Market: Updated split level with plenty of storage

WESTPORT — Form and function are carefully combined to create a stunning eight-room, split-level residence at 125 Cross Highway. In some circles “split level” is considered an outdated concept. Not so for anyone who has seen this beige contemporary house in the Hunt Club neighborhood of Westport.

“This home has been thoughtfully expanded and renovated and boasts clean, modern lines with high ceilings and an open layout,” the listing agent said. It was built in 1957. The addition and updates expanded the living space to 3,844 square feet and gave this house an “exceptional kitchen” as well as many other attributes.

The large, raised wrap-around porch provides attractive views of the level property of just over an acre. The multilevel living is enhanced by the openness of the floor plan. Only the bedrooms are completely private.

A quarried stone wall lines the front of the house by the street. Entrance to the property is marked by stone pillars topped with lanterns. The front door opens into a wide and spacious foyer on the ground level providing access to the office, sizable laundry room with a utility sink, half bath, sunroom — currently used as an exercise room — and plenty of storage. This house is outfitted with a wealth of closets and other storage areas. Every room has specially made closets and cabinetry, and the attractive Brazilian cherry hardwood floors are also found throughout.

A half a flight up is the main living level where there are four rooms — the living, family and dining rooms and the kitchen — as well as a good size mudroom that has a staircase to the ground floor. In the living room there is a beamed cathedral ceiling with skylights, a wall of stacked stone housing a fireplace, and two-story windows. A recessed area serves as the family or media room.

According to the listing agent, “The kitchen was clearly created for someone with a joy of cooking and entertaining.” Among its many features are a center island/breakfast bar topped with beveled edged granite counters, additional granite counters, pendant and recessed lighting, a butler’s pantry, and high-end stainless steel appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and six-burner Viking Professional range with a grill. Several glass-front cabinet doors feature frosted glass squares.

French doors lead to the deck and in the formal dining room there is another set of French doors to the same deck, these doors topped with transoms. The dining room also has a vaulted ceiling.

Walk up another half flight of stairs to the two bedrooms on this level, one which has its own bath and one that accesses a hall guest bath. One of these bedrooms has its own balcony, and both have a full wall of customized closets. Yet another half level up there are two more bedrooms. The master suite has a huge walk-in closet with lots of organizers, and a separate shoe closet. The master bath features an oversized shower, jetted tub, bidet, and double vanity. The fourth bedroom, currently used as a nursery, also has a walk-in closet. If necessary, the ground level office could be the fifth bedroom. That room has closets with frosted glass doors and beautifully designed built-ins.

The backyard can be accessed from the sunroom and the deck. It has a manicured carpet of grass and is large enough to accommodate an in-ground swimming pool. The large storage shed has lattice panels and attractive landscaping.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary/Split Level ADDRESS: 125 Cross Highway PRICE: $1,049,000 ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: 1.1-acre level and partially fenced property, large wrap-around deck, exterior lighting, exercise room, whole house generator, Thermopane Windows, cable - available, central vacuum, skylights, balcony, open layout, one fireplace, easy commuting distance to the Merritt Parkway, walking distance to Christie’s Country Store and Rolnick Observatory, proximity to Post Road (Route 1), not far from downtown Westport, zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heat, 50-gallon water heater tank, full walk-out basement, pull-down attic stairs, workshop, large storage shed, septic system, public water connection, attached three-car garage, plenty of room for a pool, lots of storage space, five bedrooms and three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Coleytown Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $772,200 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $13,019

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Lori Elkins Ferber of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-247-0450 or lori.elkins@williampitt.com.