On the Market: Tudor Revival in Weston boasts classic elements, contemporary details

The media wing features a fully equipped wet bar. The media wing features a fully equipped wet bar. Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close On the Market: Tudor Revival in Weston boasts classic elements, contemporary details 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

WESTON — Fame was visited upon playwright John-Michael Tebelak after he developed the concept for the popular Broadway musical “Godspell,” based on the Gospel According to St. Matthew; a fitting subject with the approach of Easter.

Tebelak directed “Godspell” in its early New York debut. He also directed the Off Broadway production of “The Glorious Age” in 1975. His new-found fame allowed him to maintain an apartment in New York City while also enjoying a glorious life on a majestic Weston estate. For a time Tebelak lived in the magnificent Tudor Revival at 214 Good Hill Road in Lower Weston neighborhood.

The remarkable estate, once called “Rock Ledge,” was also once the summer home for a Bridgeport mayor. The five-acre property, now named “Hidden Hill,” features the red brick and stucco main house, a vintage onion barn that was converted into a party space, a former carriage house that now serves as the pool house, and a one-bedroom cottage. The heated party barn predates the house. It was built circa 1850.

The main house, built in 1918, was renovated and expanded to an impressive 11,173 square feet by noteworthy local architect Jack Franzen, who carefully preserved classic elements while incorporating contemporary architectural details. The entrance foyer features a tumbled marble floor arranged in a pattern. Decorative leaded glass casement windows are original to the house. Keystones top many of the arched doorways. There are five fireplaces — all but one with decorative mantles, and several rooms are adorned in warm wood paneling.

“Hidden Hill” is an appropriate name for this estate as the house is hidden from view and it is well worth the effort to find it. The entrance to this private estate is marked by stone pillars. Travel down the long tree-lined driveway; many of those trees in blossom this time of year.

From the foyer leaded glass French doors open into the formal living room, which has a gas log fireplace and a window seat. The study features a gas log fireplace, window seat, and built-in bookshelves. In the banquet-sized formal dining room there is a fireplace with a decorative stone mantel featuring carved leaves, two built-in corner cabinets with leaded-glass doors, a bay window with stained and leaded-glass casement windows, sophisticated crown molding, and a wallcovering that resembles silk fabric.

In the gourmet eat-in kitchen features include a long center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, and high-end appliances including a Dacor six-burner range with double ovens and a pot-filler. The breakfast room has a built-in desk and a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows with three doors to a patio and grilling area.

Real Estate Listings

The stunning two-story glass conservatory features a potting table and sink. This room could serve as a greenhouse or sun room. It looks over the koi pond, gardens, flagstone and red brick terraces, and the heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool by the pergola draped in wisteria and framed by many columns. The carriage house includes a kitchen, living room and loft bedroom, as well as a pool house with walls of glass.

Back inside, a handsome two-story media wing features herringbone-patterned hardwood floor and houses a family room with a home movie theater system, home office, billiard room, fully equipped wet bar, and interior balcony. A sculptural floating circular staircase leads to the second floor library, which is separated from the master bedroom suite by French doors. The master suite features a fireplace, a private balcony perched to peer into the conservatory, and a spa-like bath with a tumbled marble floor, corner vanity table, and two pedestal sinks. Five additional bedrooms fill the second and third levels, and there is a separate guest, in-law or au pair suite.

From the kitchen there is a circular staircase to the lower level, on which there is a home gym, sitting area, and full bath.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Tudor Revival ADDRESS: 214 Good Hill Road, Weston PRICE: $2,250,000 ROOMS: 18 FEATURES: 4.98-acre level and gently sloping property, heated 1850’s party barn, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, pool house, patio, pergola, carriage house, conservatory with irrigation system, koi pond, gardens, underground sprinkler, generator, wet bar, audio system, five fireplaces, bath grab bars, only five minutes from the Merritt Parkway, six minutes to Weston Town Center, close to Keene Park, proximity to Aspetuck Country Club, wood shingle roof, zoned central air conditioning, zoned oil heat, 100-gallon water heater tank, attached three-car garage, attic, full partially finished basement, Westport beach rights, seven bedrooms, eight full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $2,075,570 MILL RATE: 32.37 mills TAXES: $67,186

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Michelle & Company and William Raveis Real Estate at 203 454-4663.