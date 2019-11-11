On the Market: Tranquil property at the river’s edge

WESTON — In John I. Nash’s poem “The River’s Edge” he writes “Sparkles of sun shine glistening on the river as it laps the shore’s edge, moving ever swiftly to I wonder where. ... A hawk screeches above and is captured in the reflection of this masterpiece painted by nature’s hand.”

In Lower Weston, there is a property named River’s Edge with a brown-colored contemporary house at 19 Hemlock Ridge Road, inspired by iconic architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The Saugatuck River runs through it. The homeowners can watch the sunlight glistening on the water, they can view hawks flying above, their reflection caught momentarily as they fly by.

The “beautiful views of the river” is just one of the many things that the current owners love about their River’s Edge. It features breathtaking views from every one of its 12 rooms, which has so many windows allowing the outdoors inside that it resembles a glass house. Residents can sit and relax at the water’s edge or enjoy fishing and kayaking. There is a stone ledge at the river to prevent land erosion, and although the waterway is close to the house, there is no need for flood insurance, according to the listing agent.

This tranquil, park-like property of just over 2 acres is located on a very quiet cul-de-sac in a very private lightly wooded setting. “Complete privacy from the roadside to the back of house,” one of the owners said.

With its professionally maintained Har-Tru clay tennis court, custom-designed Gunite in-ground swimming pool with waterfall sprays and spa, and outdoor shower, this property would be a perfect primary residence or weekend retreat. It is also ideal for everyday living and entertaining. Hosting guests is enhanced by the dry bar in the living room and the wet bar in the family room.

When the house was originally built in 1957, it actually sat at 47 Davis Hill Road. Its location did not change but the address did.

In addition to the main house with 4,000 square feet of living space, there is also a separate studio or guest house above the detached over-sized five-car garage. According to the homeowners this full apartment was built from an award-winning design. Although the stairs to this apartment are on the outside, the owners say there is the possibility of building stairs from the garage to the apartment. Between the house and garage there is a sizable forecourt comprising paving stones in a scalloped design.

Outside, the grounds are beautifully landscaped including mature specimen plantings, a wide variety of tall trees, and numerous perennials, augmented by professionally placed exterior lighting throughout. Among the plantings are Kusa dogwoods, Norway and Blue spruces, London Plane tree, Camperdown elm, cherry trees, espalier pear trees, dwarf white pines, and a special Lacy Leaf Japanese maple.

Inside, there are hand-pegged teakwood floors in the living room and hand-framed cypress wood windows. The bathrooms feature hand-selected tile floors. Other features include two fireplace and a floating staircase. The house has undergone many renovations over the years, including an expansion in the back to increase the square footage.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary ADDRESS: 19 Hemlock Ridge Road, Weston PRICE: $1,000,000 ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: 2.2-acre level and gently sloping park-like property, lightly wooded property, frontage on the Saugatuck River, water views, located on a cul-de-sac in a very private setting, custom-designed Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, Har-Tru clay tennis court, outdoor shower, guest house above garage, patio, terrace, wood deck, underground sprinkler, specimen plantings, exterior lighting, porch, whole house generator, no flood insurance required, hot tub, wet bar, invisible pet fencing, Thermopane windows, skylights, two fireplaces, detached five-car garage, walk-in cedar closet, proximity to Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course, shed, zoned central air conditioning and oil and propane heat, 100-gallon water heater tank, attic, attic fan, no basement, private well, septic system, Westport beach rights, just minutes to Weston’s town center, four bedrooms, four full baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $1,181,660 MILL RATE: 32.37 mills TAXES: $38,250

The updated, modern eat-in kitchen features hand-picked raw marble counters, a tall cathedral ceiling, a large center island topped in granite, and high-end appliances. Several rooms have doors to the patio, terrace, deck and river.

The second floor master bedroom suite is a sanctuary with numerous built-in cabinets, and a marble bath.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Beth Saunders of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 203-913-2762 or bethsaunders5@gmail.com.