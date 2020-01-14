On the Market: ‘Totally turnkey’ colonial home in Weston

WESTON — Time marches on, into a new year, into a new decade, into the perfect time to purchase a house. This is the time to get a head start before the market is flooded this spring with prospective homebuyers all vying for the same properties.

It’s time to take a good look at the colonial house at 16 11 O’Clock Road in Weston. The 10-room house features 4,343 square feet of living and entertaining space with a contemporary flair. The “totally turnkey” house exhibits today’s refined taste and style, the listing agent said.

This is a great location for those who enjoy a large measure of privacy and proximity to a number of recreational venues. This house is in the same neighborhood as the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course, the Freeborn Trail, Devil’s Glen Park and Trout Brook Valley Preserve.

The 730-acre Trout Brook Valley Preserve is “a largely pristine landscape with nearly 14 miles of trails, ranging from easy to difficult. The trails take the hiker past dramatic displays of New England nature at its best, scenic overlooks, and lush apple and blueberry orchards. Two of the trails are designed for equestrian use. ... Also nearby is the Saugatuck Valley Trail on Aquarian Water Company land,” according to the website for the Aspetuck Land Trust, which manages the preserve.

The house is set well back on a cul-de-sac off of 11 O’Clock Road. There is only one other house on this spur. This house, which was built in 1986, is at the far end. The gray house with white trim sits on a level and gently sloping park-like setting of 1.3 acres. The house has a covered front entrance with a tall arched transom and sidelights. The red front door opens into a spacious two-story foyer.

Inside, there are tall vaulted ceilings, oversized windows and skylights that flood the house with natural light. In one wing, there is the spacious front-to-back formal living room with a fireplace and the formal dining room. The heart of the house is the gourmet eat-in kitchen, which has white quartz counters and cabinetry, a Carrera marble tile backsplash, and high-end appliances including a Sub-Zero.

A peninsula counter area also serves as a breakfast bar. There is also a dry bar area with a beverage refrigerator. Open to the kitchen is a large casual dining area or breakfast room with a wall of windows and a ceiling of skylights.

A good-sized office has a wall of built-in cabinetry with a desk area for two. The cavernous family room features a tall vaulted ceiling, a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace with a raised hearth, a ceiling fan, skylights, built-in bookshelves, and two-story windows. French doors open to reveal a dry bar with counter space and glass shelving for stemware storage. Sliding doors open to the sizable three-season porch or sun room. From there a door access the large, multi-tiered wood deck.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms, all with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. The generously sized master suite features sliding doors to a private balcony, a walk-in closet with organizers, and a private bath with a granite-topped double vanity, shower, and jetted tub. Two of the bedrooms have a wall of built-ins including a desk area, bookshelves, cabinets and drawers.

The finished lower level has a game or recreation room, a media room with a wall of built-in shelves, a full bath, and a room that is an optional fifth bedroom. Because of the full bath this room could serve as an in-law or au pair suite.

There will be a public open house on Jan. 26, from 1 to 3 p.m.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 16 11 O’Clock Road, Weston PRICE: $799,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 1.3-acre level and gently sloping property, located at the end of a cul-de-sac, multi-tiered deck, three-season porch, extensive interior painting in 2019, exterior painted in 2014, new roof and gutters in 2014, kitchen updated in 2018, proximity to the Aspetuck Valley Country Club golf course, close to Freeborn Trail and Trout Brook Valley Preserve, skylights, two fireplaces, central vacuuming system, wired for a generator, full finished basement with a full bath, pull-down attic stairs, central air conditioning, zoned oil heat, private well, attached under house two-car garage, beach rights in Westport, four bedrooms, three full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $481,090 MILL RATE: 32.37 mills TAXES: $15,573

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Leslie Riback of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-858-1795 or leslie.riback@coldwellbankermoves.com.