On the Market: Timeless property in walking distance of Westport beach

The Georgian colonial house at 8 Mayflower Parkway was built in 1926 on a one-acre level property in the Compo Beach neighborhood, and the whole house was refurbished in 2009.

WESTPORT — The classic style of the 1920s combines with modern amenities and recreational features to create a timeless home and property at 8 Mayflower Parkway. The chocolate-colored Georgian colonial house was built in 1926 and the whole house was refurbished in 2009.

Because it is set in the Compo Beach neighborhood, the house is within walking distance to the water, Ned Dimes Marina and Longshore Club Park. If the residents want a change of pace, they can swim, picnic, golf, play tennis, boat, paddleboard and engage in other activities at those municipal venues. Otherwise, they have a rather spectacular backyard of their own to enjoy. It includes a heated in-ground swimming pool, an outdoor kitchen with a built-in pizza oven and grill, and a large paving stone patio.

The professional landscaping, which starts along the front of the house, continues into the backyard and includes many mature plantings, among them hydrangea shrubs.

It also enjoys an easy commute to the Metro-North train station and Interstate 95 in the Saugatuck section, and downtown Westport is also quite convenient. Many people in this neighborhood walk to and from the train station.

From the curb view, this 4,584-square-foot, 11-room house is attractive — its white trim stands out against the dark exterior coloration, and the centerpiece is the rounded covered and columned front entrance. Rather than a foyer, this front door opens into a spacious reception hall, or sitting room, complete with a fireplace.

Two sets of French doors on opposing walls open to the elegant formal living and dining rooms in one wing and the office and media room in the other. The dining room features two built-in china cabinets and French doors to a side patio.

Pass through the office, which has a long built-in desk area and bookshelves, and then into the media room, from which French doors leads to the covered side porch topped with a second-floor balcony. The living room has the first of the home’s six fireplaces, three of which are in bedrooms. The one in the living room features a Vermont Verde marble surround and a mantel with dentil molding. This room also has a wall of built-ins.

According to the listing agent, the house is “impeccably maintained” and enjoys “state-of-the-art and top-of-the-line amenities throughout.”

Impressive as this house is in general, it is the European-style gourmet kitchen that will probably garner the most attention, and deservedly so. It is an ideal space for those who love to cook and entertain. It is also ideal for a large family or someone who has visions of a culinary career.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial ADDRESS: 8 Mayflower Parkway PRICE: $1,750,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: water community, one-acre level property, privacy fencing, heated in-ground swimming pool, outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, exterior lighting, large paving stone patio, a second patio, garden area, grill, underground sprinkler system with 12 zones, professionally landscaped, covered porch, balcony, six fireplaces, short walk to Longshore Club Park and Compo Beach, easy commute to Saugatuck train station and I-95, generator, audio system, pre-wired for cable, open floor plan, skylights, possible in-law or au pair suite, zoned central air conditioning and window units, zoned oil and propane heat, finished walk-up attic, full unfinished basement, attached under house two-car garage, public water and sewer connections, six bedrooms, five full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Greens Farms Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $1,351,600 TAX RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $22,788

It features a massive center island/breakfast bar topped with butcher’s block, granite perimeter counters, commercial-grade appliances, an open dish rack, and white ceramic subway tile backsplash. The sizable eat-in area has access to the patio, pool area and backyard.

On the second floor there are four of the home’s six bedroom. The large master suite features a fireplace, a door to a private balcony, and steps down into the cavernous and luxurious master bath. Two more bedrooms and a bonus room are found on the third floor.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Carol Alexander and Amy K. Harary of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties; Alexander at 203-856-2125 or calexander@bhhsne.com, and Harary at 203-528-7273 or amyharary@bhhsne.com.