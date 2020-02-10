On the Market: Thoughtfully designed colonial amid the great outdoors

The taupe-colored custom-built colonial contemporary house at 66 Wells Hill Road sits on a two-acre property near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Lower Weston. The taupe-colored custom-built colonial contemporary house at 66 Wells Hill Road sits on a two-acre property near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Lower Weston. Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close On the Market: Thoughtfully designed colonial amid the great outdoors 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

WESTON — There may not be a red ribbon large enough to drape across the taupe-colored, custom-built colonial contemporary house at 66 Wells Hill Road, but some enterprising newlywed or newly minted fiance might want to consider searching for one. This 12-room house might make a better Valentine’s Day gift than a dozen red roses or a box of chocolates.

The 4,906-square-foot “gift” in Lower Weston was built in 1997 near the end of a very quiet cul-de-sac high above the town. Whoever the architect was deserves credit for the thoughtful design and placement of this house. It sits on a 2-acre level and sloping property fitting perfectly into its setting and encouraging its residents to engage in indoor-outdoor living.

Sliding doors in the large gourmet kitchen and a single door in the family room provide access to the sizable raised deck, which has stairs down to the attractive and backyard with a thick border of trees.

Enjoying the great outdoors is easy to do on this property and in this location. Only steps away, at the end of this cul-de-sac, is the entrance to the Crow Hill Nature Preserve.

“Once historic farmland and formerly a private hunting preserve of a prominent family, Crow Hill now provides tree covered lands punctuated by classic Connecticut stone walls. The rolling terrain has an extensive 3.8 mile trail system and takes you high above Trout Brook Valley offering winter views. In the late afternoon, ascend the blue and white trail and be awed by a double sunset over Popp Mountain,” according to the website for the Aspetuck Land Trust, which manages this property.

Also not far away is the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course, as well as other Aspetuck Land Trust preserved open spaces with hiking and bridle trails. The house is within walking distance of 6.9-acre Soundview Wildlife Habitat on Kellogg Hill Road.

Real Estate Listings

The current homeowner also deserves credit. According to the listing agent, the owner has spared no expense when making updates and improvements to the house. For example, when the roof needed new shingles, the seller replaced them with premium fiberglass/asphalt shingles that come with a lifetime transferrable warranty.

Additionally, when the well pump needed replacement, the seller selected a new Pentek “constant pressure” well pump and tank, with strong water pressure coming out of all faucets. The owner spent much more money than needed so that the new owner can enjoy this house and have less to worry about, the agent said.

A wide bluestone path lined in Belgium block leads to the covered entrance. The front door is flanked by sidelights and topped with a fanlight transom, and opens into the two-story foyer, which has a limestone floor. The architect also gave the house a perfect flow for formal and casual entertaining.

From the foyer there is a door into the study or office and two sets of French doors to the formal living and dining rooms at the back of the house. The living room has a fireplace, and a second one is found in the spacious family room. The kitchen features a center island, granite counters and Subzero, Dacor, Asko and GE appliances.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Custom-built Colonial Contemporary ADDRESS: 66 Wells Hill Road, Weston PRICE: $849,000 ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: two-acre level and sloping property, located on a cul-de-sac, new roof with premium fiberglass/asphalt shingles and lifetime transferrable warranty, deck, exterior lighting, balconies/decks, steps from the Aspetuck Land Trust’s Crow Hill Preserve walking trail, close to the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course Old Bluebird Inn, pre-wired for cable, central vacuum, programmable thermostat, two fireplaces, Westport beach rights, only five minutes from the Merritt Parkway, seven minutes to Weston Town Center, about 10 minutes to Westport and Fairfield shops and restaurants, attached under house three-car garage, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, private well, new Pentek “constant pressure” well pump and tank, asphalt and fiberglass shingle, attic, full finished walk-out basement, five bedrooms, four full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $710,000 MILL RATE: 32.37 mills TAXES: $22,983

On the second floor, the bonus room has been finished and is now the fifth bedroom with full bath. The master suite features a 9-foot ceiling with detailed millwork, two walk-in closets, and a marble bath including a hot tub, shower with hewn marble and double sinks with a marble countertop. Two other bedrooms are en suite and two others share a Jack-and-Jill-style bath.

The finished walk-out lower level has a powder room, play area, media area, and a walk out to the backyard. The lower level also has a separate entrance to the garage. The home even comes with its own pool table for the next owners to enjoy, according to the listing agent.

There will be an open house on Feb. 16, from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact David Kinyon of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-247-0337 or David.Kinyon@raveis.com.