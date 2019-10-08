On the Market: Tasteful colonial with room to entertain

The classic New England colonial house at 239 Olmstead Hill Road sits on a 1.86-acre along a natural pond. The classic New England colonial house at 239 Olmstead Hill Road sits on a 1.86-acre along a natural pond. Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: Tasteful colonial with room to entertain 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The white, classic New England colonial house at 239 Olmstead Hill Road and its nearly two-acre lot in Wilton had fallen into disrepair when the current owner took occupancy.

The owner said maintenance of the house, first built in 1969, was deferred and as he walked the property he couldn’t even find half the walkways because they were so covered by dirt and overgrown vegetation.

But he worked his magic and brought this property and home back to its former glory while updating it for today’s lifestyle.

He took the original house down to the studs and made tasteful renovations, opening enclosed rooms to give the house a more open floor plan. He gave it a modern kitchen, generously proportioned and attractive rooms, and outside he added a 1,000-square-foot bluestone patio with a high stone wall.

He also built a free-standing cabana that provides the perfect space for relaxation and entertaining. The cabana is open on three sides with privacy curtains and counter space, and it includes electricity. Although it does not have running water, that could certainly be added, as can insulation and windows to create a four-season space.

As it currently is, the cabana is perfect for three-season use. It looks over the picturesque natural pond that sits on the property, shared with one other neighbor. Residents of both houses can fish on the pond and use nonmotorized boats. They can ice skate there in winter months. The pond is self-sufficient and features two fountains/aerators.

There are water views from virtually every room of the house, which features 10 rooms and 3,274 square feet of living space. The main living level features a spacious living room with fireplace, dining room, a kitchen with high-end appliances, quartz counters, and a center island/breakfast bar that opens to the family room with fireplace. The sunroom has three walls of windows and a door to the patio and yard.

Upstairs is the tranquil master bedroom with sitting area, walk-in closets, fireplace, and en suite bathroom with soaking tub and glass shower. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath are on the upper level, as well as a large guest suite with custom built-ins and full bath.

Real Estate Listings

Even though this house sits on a corner lot, the configuration of the property and the placement of the house work in concert to optimize privacy. The house is set back from the road, and a tall rock ledge shields the back of the house from the roadway above.

The rock outcroppings provide for attractive landscaping and gardens, which include flowering trees, shrubbery, and perennials. The owner gave the landscaping connecting pathways of red brick and cobblestone. The brick path bisects a carpet of pachysandra.

This location is also convenient to local amenities. It is only about three minutes from the center of town and the train station, and only two minutes away from schools.

The listing agent, Mikhail Faifman, featured this house and its transformation on a segment he hosts once a month on “The American Dream,” a weekly program which airs on Sundays on various platforms. Information about the show is available on Faifman’s website at www.faifmanrealestate.com.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 239 Olmstead Hill Road PRICE: $925,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 1.86-acre level and sloping property, pond, pond views, located on a corner lot of a scenic country road, 1,000-square-foot blue stone patio, cabana, covered porch; proximity to Weir Farm National Park; Wilton Town Forest; Woodcock Nature Center and Whipstick Road Open Space; just minutes to Ridgefield and Wilton centers, the Wilton train station, shopping, schools and restaurants; three fireplaces, central air conditioning, zoned oil heat, possible in-law or au pair suite, attic, full unfinished basement, attached two-car garage, private well, four bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Miller-Driscoll Elementary, Cider Mill Intermediate, Middlebrook Middle, Wilton High ASSESSMENT: $592,270 MILL RATE: 28.5373 mills TAXES: $16,903

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Mikhail Faifman of Faifman Real Estate Group and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-646-455-7997 or mikhail@faifmanrealestate.com.