The updated antique farmhouse at 82 Lyons Plain Road sits on a level and sloping property of just under half an acre near the Westport border.

WESTON — The arrival of spring brings with it a choir of birdsong, a profusion of color as perennials pop up from the soil, and an influx of for sale signs in front of houses, as homeowners take advantage of increased foot traffic during warmer weather.

One of the first places prospective homebuyers should include on their list of inventory to consider is the updated antique farmhouse at 82 Lyons Plain Road.

This stylish riverfront antique is the perfect country retreat and it sits in a convenient location. The brown cedar house with white trim is poised on a level and gently sloping property of almost a half an acre in Lower Weston on the border of Westport, putting it within easy traveling distance of the Merritt Parkway and the town centers of both communities.

Lush landscaping creates an enchanting setting on this picturesque property where residents relax along the Saugatuck River, which cuts through the far end of the generous backyard.

Residents can kayak, swim, fish or leisurely float down the river from their own yard. If those recreational pursuits are insufficient, then keep in mind that Keene Park is close by in one direction and the Aspetuck Country Club and golf course in the other. And the towns of Weston and Westport both enjoy many Aspetuck Land Trust protected areas, some of which allow hiking and some even accommodate horseback riders.

In addition to its attractive natural surroundings, this house offers a walk through Weston’s history for the occupants of this residence and their guests. The house was built in the mid-1800s by the Bradley family and remained in that family for about 70 years.

It sits in what is now considered, informally, the “Bradley neighborhood” of Weston, and more formally as the Bradley Edge Tool Historic District, so named for the Bradley factory that was once “the largest and finest ax and edge tool factory in the country,” according to a document provided by the listing agent.

The tool factory was located on Lyons Plain Road near White Birch Road, as this house is, and was started by Gershom W. Bradley.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Antique Farmhouse ADDRESS: 82 Lyons Plain Road, Weston PRICE: $998,000 ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: 0.49-acre level and sloping property, waterfront property, views of the Saugatuck River, patio, exterior lighting, enclosed porch, screened porch, balcony/deck, awnings, cable — available, storm doors and windows, Thermopane windows, wet bar, one fireplace, skylights, only five minutes from the Merritt Parkway, six minutes to Weston Town Center, Westport beach rights, proximity to Keene Park, attached two-car garage, attic, full walk-out basement, stone wall, private well, four bedrooms, three full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $327,500 MILL RATE: 28.56 mills TAXES: $9,625

“The Bradley Edge Tool Historic District is a significant architectural entity that still conveys its historic period and function. Despite the overlay of twentieth-century remodeling, the essential architectural integrity of this industrial village has been preserved,” says a document from the United States Department of the Interior, National Park Service, which oversees the process of including houses and districts on the National Register of Historic Places.

The current homeowner said this house was probably the residence of one of the tool company’s employees and their family. A plaque on the front facade identifies it as the Miles Bradley Tenant House, offering a date of 1859.

A tall wall of brown shingles obscures the view of the house from the road. The exterior of the house comprises the same brown shingles of the wall. A wrought iron gate opens to provide access to the crushed stone parking areas and the attached two-car garage.

At the covered entrance, French doors open into the 2,759-square-foot home, which was restored and updated to include walls of windows that look over the river. The spacious, two-story family room features the home’s only fireplace — which is flanked by floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves, a cathedral ceiling, and exposed beams.

It also has a circular staircase to a second floor, where there are two bedrooms and a full bath. The living room is open to the formal dining room.

In the casual dining area of the kitchen, there is bead board covering the lower part of the walls, a fabric wallcovering, a coffered ceiling, a center island/breakfast bar topped with granite, and a door to a stone and red brick patio. The prep portion of the kitchen features the same granite counters and wide-planked hardwood floors.

The formal living room features a cathedral ceiling, grass cloth wallcovering, doors to the front yard and French doors topped with an arched transom into the three-season sun room. This sun room can also be accessed from the first floor master bedroom suite. It features a cathedral ceiling, skylights, a walk-in closet, and a marble bath with a large jetted tub and separate shower. Decorative leaded glass windows high on the walls bring in additional natural light without sacrificing privacy.

On the finished walk-out lower level, there is an office, two tall arched windows, wet bar with a beverage refrigerator, full bath with a shower, and sliding doors to the covered patio.

There will be an open house on April 13, from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Erin Melson of Todd David Miller Homes/Higgins Group Real Estate at 203-257-6037 or erinmelson@gmail.com.