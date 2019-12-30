On the Market: Striking colonial close to hiking trails

The colonial house at 11 Hunt Lane in Lower Weston enjoys much privacy near the end of a double cul-de-sac on a property that adjoins the Taylor Woods/Tall Pines Nature Preserve. The colonial house at 11 Hunt Lane in Lower Weston enjoys much privacy near the end of a double cul-de-sac on a property that adjoins the Taylor Woods/Tall Pines Nature Preserve. Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: Striking colonial close to hiking trails 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

WESTON — The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and its partners take part in a national initiative each New Year’s Day that encourages residents to get out in the fresh air to hike in state parks.

As part of America’s State Parks’ First Day Hikes initiative, which takes place in all 50 states, DEEP sponsors free, guided hikes in many Connecticut’s state parks.

Although no such event was scheduled for Fairfield County this year, that is of little consequence to the residents of Weston, particularly the colonial house at 11 Hunt Lane. These residents are within walking distance of the 17-acre Taylor Woods/Tall Pines Nature Preserve. In fact, their property adjoins this popular place for hiking and dog walking.

Not far beyond that is the Newman-Poses Preserve in neighboring Westport, which also boasts trails through woodlands and meadows. Both are managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust. The Weston preserve offers “a moderately challenging but short hike” of 45 minutes, according to the land trust website.

Purchase this house now and be ready for a New Year’s Day hike close to home next year. Then again, the residents can hike daily starting right from their own backyard. The Aspetuck River flows through Taylor Woods/Tall Pines Nature Preserve so the residents can take advantage of its beauty year round. It courses just out of sight down Hunt Lane, but from the preserve residents can fish there.

Whether hiking in the local woodlands or sitting on the long raised back deck of this colonial house, residents will enjoy an abundance of solitude. This 3,535-square-foot house is tucked away on a quiet double cul-de-sac in Lower Weston, near the Westport border. The black shutters are striking against the natural wood-colored shingles, and the house as a whole is striking against the backdrop of the natural woodland setting of its 2.35-acre level and sloping property.

A flagstone path leads to the recessed front entrance, where the paneled door is framed by sidelights and topped with a second floor Palladium window. The door opens into the two-story foyer of this nine-room house, which was built in 1985. The rooms are generously sized, and the house was designed with a great flow for living and entertaining.

In the front-to-back formal living room, there is an antiqued brick fireplace. From the formal dining room, a cafe-style door swings open to the eat-in kitchen, which features a tile floor and granite counters. A long, peninsular counter comes in handy for food preparation, as a serving station when entertaining, and as a breakfast bar. The casual dining area has sliding doors to the deck. The serving area is augmented by built-in cabinetry topped with a wet bar that has a granite counter in the family room.

Real Estate Listings

There is a mudroom entrance off the kitchen and attached two-car garage. There is a much larger family or bonus room above the garage that could also be an in-law or au pair suite. It features built-in bookshelves, a full bath, walk-in closet, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Upstairs on the second floor there are four bedrooms. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a private bath with a jetted tub.

The full unfinished basement offers plenty of room for storage.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Karen Magee of Halstead at 203-952-1720 or KMagee@Halstead.com.