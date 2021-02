WESTON — Frazier Forman Peters designed and built more than 60 stone houses in Connecticut, each one of them underscoring the architect’s vision of connecting a house with its natural setting.

And so it is with the stone Cape Cod house at 3 Kettle Creek Road in Lower Weston. It was built in 1934 on a two-acre level, estate-like property that also contains a Har-Tru tennis court and an in-ground swimming pool with a diving board.

The 3,381-square-foot, eight-room house, court and pool would benefit from some TLC. The kitchen and baths need some updating, but, as Michelle Genovesi, the listing agent mentions, “an opportunity like this doesn’t come very often.” She said builders, renovators or dreamers should consider “renovating this charming Frazier Peters or build your dream estate ... This serene estate has all the makings of a magnificent country home.”

That this house is on the market creates an opportunity to take the good bones of a Frazier Peters house and bring it into the 21st century.

“His stone walls will last forever; 18-inches thick. He built them to stay,” said Bob Weingarten, house historian for the Westport Museum of History and Culture (formerly the Westport Historical Society), and a Peters expert. Weingarten is the co-author of a book titled “Frazier Forman Peters: Westport’s Legacy in Stone,” with the famed architect’s granddaughter, Laura Blau, herself an architect.

“He managed his projects to minimize waste and to have a light touch upon the earth. He used intelligence and science as well as the art of design to create lasting, thoughtful structures,” Blau and Weingarten said in their book. Each Peters’ site was studied and considered for its finest features and natural attributes, they said.

This property does have some wetlands, although that’s to be expected and it’s nothing that would threaten the house. Peters loved to build his houses on parcels that were along or near a stream or some water source, and there are many examples of that among the dozens of houses he built in Connecticut and about 200 houses total throughout the east coast and into New England.

A long paved driveway lined with a split rail fence, travels past the front lawn and to the attached two-car garage. Inside, there is a random-width hardwood floor in the living and dining rooms and parquet flooring in the family room.

Despite the age of the house it has an open floor plan; the living room opens to the dining room and the family room opens to the kitchen and casual dining area or breakfast room.

In the living room there are exposed beams, a fireplace with a decorative insert flanked by built-in bookshelves and cabinetry, and in the dining room there is an entire wall of built-ins. Step down into the family room, which has a beamed ceiling, a floor-to-ceiling wall of stone that houses a fireplace, walls of windows, and sliding doors to the flagstone patio and backyard. There is also a built-in bar with counter space that enhances entertaining. Bay/bow windows are found in several rooms. The kitchen is spacious and also has a beamed ceiling.

There are two bedrooms on the main living level, including the master. Both have beamed ceilings and wide-plank floors. One of them has a bonus room, which could be used as a nursery, sitting room or home office. It enjoys a separate entrance. The second floor has two more bedrooms, one of which is so large that it could serve instead as the master suite. It has a dressing room and built-in drawers.

This property is within easy walking distance of the Weston Historical Society. It is close to Stonebridge Waterfowl Preserve, Keene Park and the center of town, its public schools and town buildings.

