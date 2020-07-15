On the Market: Stone barn-turned-house in Westport dates back to 1800s

WESTPORT — Two historic barns at 124 Compo Road South are included in a survey of barns in the state and listed on the Historic Barns of Connecticut website, a project of Preservation Connecticut, formerly called the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation.

Perhaps surveyors should have traveled a bit farther down that road to 232 Compo Road South to include on their list the antique red clapboard and stone barn-turned-house at that address. Town assessment records indicate it may have been built in 1900 but other documentation and evidence unearthed by Bob Weingarten, house historian for the Westport Museum of History and Culture (formerly the Westport Historical Society), suggests the “Burritt’s Barn” was possibly erected decades earlier.

Weingarten concluded: “Although there is no documented evidence that can pin-point the actual built date of the barn structure we can come to an educated guess as to when the barn was originally constructed. We use the documented information from Judge Adams as an indication of age when he mentioned that “Patrick Horrigan got the house on the corner of Ferry Lane from the Burritts in 1878.”

Further, he said in October 2014, “As a realtor and the Westport Historical Society House Historian I had the opportunity to inspect the property in 2011. Although I’m not an architectural historian I believe that the original barn was built in the mid-to-late 1800s because of interior features … using deeds, tax information, maps, Judge Adams’ discussion, it would seem appropriate to identify the barn built date as of c. 1866,” Weingarten said in documentation provided by the listing agent.

That same document indicates that the barn was converted into a house sometime after 1924. “Part of the land with the barn which was made into a house was deeded to Clara Lutz in 1924,” Weingarten’s research says.

Regardless of its actual age, this converted barn makes an excellent home for the 21st century family.

More recently, in 1999, the house “underwent an all-encompassing, down-to-the-studs renovation, and has since benefited from many further beautiful updates by the current owner, creating a fresh, modern vibe for today’s lifestyle,” according to the agent. Even more recently, other improvements were made including exterior painting of the house and in 2016 a new cedar shakes roof was installed with a roof warmer.

This converted barn is set back behind stacked stone walls and sits on a corner lot of almost a half an acre in the Compo Beach section of Westport. The house is within walking distance of Compo Beach, Ned Dimes Marina and Longshore Club Park, where residents can swim, picnic, golf, play tennis, boat, paddleboard, and engage in other activities at those municipal venues.

Multi-paned glass French doors framed by sidelights and a transom open to reveal the 2,998-square-foot house, where there are wide-planked hardwood floors. Another door in the stone portion of the house opens into a foyer with a slate floor. In the cavernous 725-square-foot, two-story living room, which is really more like a great room, there is a wood-burning stone fireplace, built-in shelving, and vaulted ceiling. The family room features a red brick fireplace, built-in desk area with cabinetry, a wall of built-in bookshelves, and French doors to the raised deck.

The renovated chef’s kitchen features extensive custom cabinetry, a built-in wine rack, granite counters, upscale finishes and a light-filled casual dining area with French doors leading to the deck and garden. The eat-in section also has a wet bar and a beverage refrigerator.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms, including the master suite which features a fireplace, walk-in closet, sitting area, French doors to a private balcony/deck, and private bath with a jetted tub.

