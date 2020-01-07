On the Market: Stately colonial has 2 master bedrooms

WESTPORT — A stately, gray colonial at 6 Sipperley’s Hill Road sits in an enclave of less than a handful of houses in the Coleytown neighborhood.

It was built in 1987 on a 2-acre, largely level and lightly wooded property in a location that puts it conveniently close to the Merritt Parkway and to the centers of Westport and Weston. That means it is also close to Westport train stations, beaches, shops, restaurants and other recreational amenities.

Still, there are so few houses on this street that each enjoys an enormous level of privacy. This house is atop a knoll behind fieldstone pillars topped with lanterns.

A view of the house from the backyard shows three separate segments, as the house was expanded over the years. But inside, it is a unified living and entertaining space with a flexible floor plan. It features 5,429 square feet of living space and some fascinating features, among them two master bedrooms suites — one on the first floor and one on the upper level — two family rooms, and a legal rental apartment on the full finished lower level, according to the listing agent.

Should there be a fly fisherman or woman among the members of this home’s new family, they will be thrilled to know one of the best fishing holes in all of Connecticut is only a half a block from this house. A section of the Saugatuck River along Ford Road is open to fly fishing only.

According to www.nutmegtrout.org website (the Nutmeg Chapter of Fairfield-based Trout Unlimited): “The Saugatuck River contains some of the purest water in southwestern Connecticut. ... The (Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) stocks 6,000 trout in the river, plus another 1,500 in the fly fishing area.”

The website www.bestthingsct.com calls this part of the river “the best fly fishing in Connecticut,” placing this site fifth among seven excellent fly fishing areas in the state.

A wide bluestone path lined in Belgium block and small rounded shrubs leads to the covered front entrance. The spacious formal living room has a marble fireplace with a decorative mantel, including fluted columns and French doors into the study, one wall of which has floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves.

On the opposite side of the two-story foyer, the formal dining room features a coffered ceiling and wainscoting on the lower walls. In the two-story family room there is a tall vaulted ceiling, a floor-to-ceiling red brick fireplace, and interior balcony, and sliding doors to the bluestone patio with a stone sitting wall in the fenced backyard.

In the eat-in kitchen, there is a terra cotta tile floor, a center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, and good-sized breakfast nook. From the kitchen, there are stairs to a large bonus room above the attached three-car garage. This space includes a full bathroom, allowing flexibility of use as a second family room, an exercise room, an oversized home office, and even an in-law or au pair option. The legal apartment is on the lower level.

Rounding out the main living level is the master bedroom suite in its own private wing. It features a marble fireplace, a sitting area, two walk-in closets, a marble private bath with a jetted tub, and a door to the deck and yard. The second floor offers the other master suite option. It has a walk-in closet and a large bath. There are two more bedrooms on this level. They share a Jack-and-Jill-style bath.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 6 Sipperley’s Hill Road PRICE: $1,100,000 ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: two-acre level and gently sloping property, legal apartment, patio, deck, awnings, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, professionally landscaped, generator, convenient to downtown Westport, easy access the Merritt Parkway, audio system, Thermopane windows, central vacuum, three fireplaces, attached under house three-car garage, zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heat, stone wall, attic, ridge vents, full finished basement, five bedrooms (including two master suites), five full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Coleytown Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: $1,152,300 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $19,428

In addition to the apartment, which has an eat-in kitchen, the full finished basement has a theater or media room. The apartment is currently used as a large home office. It could also be a game or recreation room.

There will be an open house on Jan. 12 from noon to 2 p.m.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Beth Saunders of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 203-913-2762 or bethsaunders@bhhsne.com.