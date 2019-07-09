On the Market / Spacious colonial in a tranquil setting

WESTON — The verdict is in: The colonial “other” style house at 165 Old Redding Road is hereby decreed, most likely by anyone lucky enough to cross its threshold, as one of the most unique residential structures in all of Fairfield County.

This distinctive 8,327-square-foot white washed, red brick and stucco house is as dignified and impressive as the man for whom it was built in 1938 — U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Marshall Harlan II (1899-1971).

Harlan, a U. S. Air Force officer who served in World War II, was appointed to the U. S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in 1954 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

“On March 17, 1955, President Eisenhower nominated him to the Supreme Court of the United States, where he served until September 1971.” He retired from the bench three months before he died at age 72, according to the supremecourthistory.org website.

Harlan was named after his grandfather, John Marshall Harlan I, who also served on the U.S. Supreme Court. Harlan II “was a principal architect of First Amendment jurisprudence in many areas, including obscenity law, freedom of association, expressive conduct, and offensive speech,” according to The First Amendment Encyclopedia website.

The listing agent calls this residence an artful marriage of influences from Frank Lloyd Wright and Prairie style, both of which are known for seamlessly incorporating a structure into its surroundings.

This house is beautifully sited on its 10.62-acre largely level and tranquil estate in the Lower Weston neighborhood. This property also features an OmniCourt synthetic grass tennis court, a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa, a large pool house, and professionally landscaped gardens.

As beautiful as the grounds are, the interior is really striking. Almost every one of the 12 generously proportioned rooms is finished with decorative crown molding; a different pattern in each room. Among the other remarkable design details are stained glass windows, handcrafted woodwork of the cabinetry and newel posts, a floating staircase to the second floor, and a compelling custom-built wet bar with azure-colored glass tiles, a brass sink, and glass-front floating cabinets. This space is so large it can double as a butler’s pantry. It was designed by Tony Clarke, of Clarke Fine Furniture in Easthampton, Mass.

Stone pillars mark the entrance to the very long driveway lined in Belgium block that leads to the port-cochere at the covered front porch. The architectural features start right at the front door, which has wood panels and windows with carved details and an unusual handle. It opens into the foyer where there is a wall of visually interesting wood squares.

The open floor plan has one room flowing easily into the other. The living room features the first of the home’s three fireplaces, this one comprising a striking marble surround. Step up to the octagonal dining room.

The spacious kitchen features two center islands with breakfast bars, granite counters, and high-end appliances including a Wolf six-burner range with grill. In the atrium-like family room, there are ample built-in bookshelves. Some first floor rooms have doors to the expansive bluestone terrace

On the second floor, the massive master bedroom suite features two large rooms, walk-in and other closets, dressing room with built-in drawers, and a fireplace. One of the rooms has sliding doors to a private balcony. The marble bath with a jetted tub, shower, double vanity, and bidet.

A covered walkway leads from the main house to the two-story pool house, which has a kitchen with ample granite counters, a natural slate floor, laundry room, and full bath.

As if the amenities on the estate are not enough, nearby there are many recreational options: hike, horseback ride, snow shoe, and cross country ski on some local trails. The Freeborn Trail leads into Trout Brook Valley Preserve — protected open space managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust. Also nearby are the Saugatuck Valley Trail on Aquarian Water Company land, Devil’s Glen Park, and only one mile away is the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Pat Prenderville and Kimberly Ambrose of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty; Prenderville at 203-984-9423 or pprenderville@williampitt.com, and Ambrose at 203-856-2465 or kambrose@williampitt.com.