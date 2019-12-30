On the Market: Spacious, age-restricted townhomes in Westport

WESTPORT — People could mistakenly think they have double vision when looking at the two newly constructed free-standing townhouses in a housing development at 500 Main St. It sits at the intersection of Main Street and Weston Road, which many refer to as “the gateway to Westport” near the Merritt Parkway’s Exit 42.

Both townhouses, at 1 and 2 Daybreak Commons, look very similar from the exterior view, and they share many amenities in common. It takes perfect vision to differentiate between the two, and since this is the start of the year 2020, homebuyers should walk with wide open eyes into these new townhomes.

“Each home has their own unique quality, whether it’s the color, shape or the interior finishes. We’ve added layers of quality design to the homes at Daybreak giving owners a unique house both inside and out. We look forward to showing you around so you can see for yourself,” according to the Daybreak Commons website.

If these two units go quickly, don’t despair. Others will be built in the Daybreak Commons development. Both are part of a luxury, age-restricted housing community that will comprise nine townhouses when Able Construction completes the project. Nine architectural flowers in a unique bouquet are springing from the 2.2-acre level property that, for many years, was the site of Daybreak Nursery, a garden center, florist and landscaping business. It closed in 2014 after serving the community for 73 years.

Daybreak Commons will serve the community in a different way. Age-restricted housing is hard to come by in Westport, yet the developer said there are many people who would like to downsize and still remain in town after their children have grown. In all, five townhouses will be “stand-alone and four will be in a duplex style — each a spacious 2,000 square feet, with two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. Including the finished basement with wet bar and another half bath, the square footage increases to 2,800 (square feet),” according to the listing agent’s company website.

The finished basements are designed for functional space to use as a home office, movie theater, gym or a yoga studio. The wet bar increases their entertainment value.

“Forward-thinking Able Construction has included features such as low maintenance exteriors, two-car attached garages — pre-wired for electric cars, whole-house Sonos Sound Systems (optional), Nest Doorbell and Video Monitoring Systems, gas fireplaces (optional), electronic shades, underfloor heating in master bathroom and three-level elevators (optional),” the listing agent said in a blog post. “Able Construction has created a spectacular community for active adults 55+, offering Westport a new level of luxury and convenience for this target group. These stylish homes are crafted for the discriminating home owner that seeks the low-maintenance lifestyle of condominium ownership and the opportunity to right-size without compromise.”

There are two different floor plans. The townhouse at 1 Daybreak Commons is an example of a Style B model, while 2 Daybreak Commons represents the Style A model.

Despite its location, this community maintains a sense of privacy.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Townhouses, New Construction ADDRESS: 500 Main Street/1 and 2 Daybreak Commons PRICE: $1,299,000 (for 1 Daybreak Commons) and $1,250,000 (for 2 Daybreak Commons) FEATURES: new construction, homeowners’ association, open living spaces, expansive private outdoor space with patio, garden area, high end modern finishes, extra insulation, generator, programmable thermostat, Thermopane windows, high ceilings, underground sprinkler, underground utilities, zoned natural gas heat, attached two-car garage (pre-wired for electric cars), very convenient access to the Merritt Parkway, proximity to public schools and downtown Westport, pets allowed, three-level elevators (optional), gas fireplaces (optional), pre-wired for cable, central air conditioning, zoned natural gas heat, tank-less hot water, entrance on Weston Road, located on a cul-de-sac, level lot, six rooms, two bedrooms, two full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Coleytown Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High School ASSESSMENT: Not yet set, new construction MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: Not yet set, new construction HOA FEE: $600/month, Association Fees Include: Grounds Maintenance, Trash Pickup, Snow Removal, Property Management, Road Maintenance, and Insurance

“This small development emphasizes the importance of private space. Relax in the tree-lined back garden with the Sunday newspaper and a coffee and you’ll start (to) appreciate the quietness of your surroundings,” the website says.