On the Market: Sophisticated weekend retreat in Weston

WESTON — West Branch Road is appropriately named — a portion of it sits on the west branch of the Saugatuck River.

A dark brown, custom cedar shingle and stone colonial is set alongside a private stretch of the river’s West Branch, affording its residents an opportunity to swim, fish and boat.

This nine-room riverfront home at 30 West Branch Road was built in 1966 in the Lower Weston community on the Westport border. Its two-acre level property also holds a 1,600-square-foot sports barn, which houses a half basketball court, its wooden flooring lined for regulation play.

These features make this place ideal as a weekend retreat or as a year-round residence. The location gives it a seemingly “miles from nowhere” feel all the while being conveniently close to the Merritt Parkway — only 2 miles away — and the centers of Weston and Westport. The house is not much more than a mile from Weston center including public schools, the public library, Peter’s Market and other conveniences.

The rustic and recreational nature of the exterior gives way to sophistication, as well as practicality in this Energy Star-rated house which contains 6,202 square feet of living space on four finished levels.

“This highly functional floor plan demonstrates an intuitive understanding of the way people like to live and entertain,” the listing agent said, adding that this house “is a departure from the ordinary.” It is “perfect for both formal entertaining and family living,” the agent said.

Enter the property via either side of the semi-circular driveway. A wide slate path leads to the covered front porch and the decoratively carved front door, which opens into the two-story foyer. The huge great room features a vaulted and coffered ceiling, Palladium window, a fireplace, and French doors to the three-season porch.

The formal dining room features a bowed wall of windows with French doors to a raised deck, and a built-in china cabinet with a glass door and interior lighting. The elegant powder room has a raised patterned wallpaper, marble floor with decorative tile inserts and a hammered nickel sink.

In the sizable breakfast room, there is a window seat flanked by built-in display shelves and French doors to the deck. The French-style country gourmet kitchen features a large center island with a prep sink and breakfast bar, granite counters, farm sink and high-end appliances — including a Viking Professional range, combining to create what the owners call their “cucina paradiso” or Kitchen Paradise.

The living room, off the kitchen, has a floor-to-ceiling, gas-log stone fireplace and built-ins. The small office or home command center, off the breakfast room, has a wall of built-in bookshelves.

This house features five bedrooms, all en suite, one of which is on the main level. The others, including the master suite, are on the second floor. The sizable master suite features a sitting area, walk-in closet, and a luxurious bath with a double vanity topped in onyx, a large shower and a soaking tub. This room, and several others, have scenic panoramic vistas of the Saugatuck River.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Custom Colonial ADDRESS: 30 West Branch Road, Weston PRICE: $1,449,000 ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: Two-acre level and gently sloping property, direct waterfront property, views of the Saugatuck River, not in a flood zone, 1,600-square-foot sports barn with a half basketball court, Energy Star-rated house, programmable thermostat, storm doors and windows, patio, deck, exterior lighting, fenced garden area, underground sprinkler, enclosed porch, professionally landscaped, circular driveway, audio system, pre-wired for cable, central vacuum, just about 12 minutes to the Saugatuck Metro North train station, close to the centers of Weston and Westport, only two miles to the Westport-Weston Family YMCA and Merritt Parkway, only four miles to Compo Beach, two fireplaces, full partially finished walk-out basement, walk-up attic, attic fan, ceiling fans, attached three-car garage, zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heat, 50-gallon water heater tank, fiberglass shingle roof, public water connection, five bedrooms (all en suite), five full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $951,340 MILL RATE: 32.37 mills TAXES: $30,795

In the partially finished walk-out basement, there is a game room with sliding doors to the paving stone patio, and plenty of storage space.

There will be a public open house on Dec. 8, from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Mark Wisniewski of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-856-5654 or mark.wisniewski@cbmoves.com.