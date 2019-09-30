On the Market: Sophisticated living on a walkable street

On the Market: Sophisticated living on a walkable street

The modern colonial farmhouse at 14 Riverfield Drive in the Lower Weston sits on a 2.04-acre level park-like property with attractive gardens.

WESTON — Oscar buzz is already following actress Renee Zellweger for her performance as Judy Garland in the recently released film titled “Judy.”

Garland gained fame as Dorothy in the classic “Wizard of Oz,” in which she uttered the words “There’s no place like home.”

Those are the very words that the listing agent uses for the creme-colored house at 14 Riverfield Drive in the Lower Weston neighborhood.

“From the moment you enter this warm and welcoming modern farmhouse you’ll want to kick off your shoes and stay forever,” the agent said.

This is a unique house and largely level park-like property of just over two acres. It successfully blends sophistication and relaxation, architecture and agriculture. In other words, this property contains an elegant 13-room house with 5,014 square feet of living space, a veranda, large wood deck, and heated Gunite free-form in-ground swimming pool, as well as a three-stall horse barn.

The property is beautifully framed with perennial flower gardens.

The original house, which was built in 1968, was re-imagined by renowned New York City architect James Harb, whose aim was to “create the ultimate experience for casual, yet sophisticated, indoor/outdoor living and entertaining,” the agent said.

French doors line the rear walls of the house providing access from several rooms, including the formal dining room, to the sizable raised deck, a portion of which is covered. Above it is the private balcony of the master bedroom suite.

James Harb Architects is “a New York City based architectural firm dedicated to the creation of dynamic design,” according to its website. This is a dynamic space, inside and out. This is also the home of a fashion designer, and that is evident in the perfectly proportioned rooms with wide plank pine floors and distinctive spaces including the octagonal breakfast room and the family room, which features a cathedral ceiling, exposed beams, a cupola, and a large Mission-style hearth flanked by built-in window seats, shelving and storage drawers.

The house is set well back from the roadway, a quiet horseshoe-shaped street that is accessed one of two ways from Lyons Plains Road in Westport, very near to Lyons Plain Road in Weston.

Because it is not well traveled, except by the residents who live there, this is a walkable and bike-able street. This house is especially convenient for families with young children because the school bus stops in front of the house, the agent said.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Modern Colonial Farmhouse ADDRESS: 14 Riverfield Drive, Weston PRICE: $1,249,000 ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: 2.04-acre level park-like property, three-stall horse barn, heated Gunite free-form in-ground swimming pool, large wood deck, covered deck, perennial flower gardens, fenced vegetable garden, underground sprinkler, private balcony, covered porch, two fireplaces, pre-wired for cable, less than two miles to the Westport-Weston Family YMCA and Merritt Parkway, convenient to the centers of Westport and Weston, Westport beach rights/ only about four miles to Compo Beach, just 12 minutes to the Saugatuck Metro North train station, plumbed shed, attached two-car garage, semi-circular gravel driveway, private well, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, full finished walk-out basement, attic, five bedrooms, four full baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $739,220 MILL RATE: 32.37 mills TAXES: $23,929

A semi-circular pebble driveway traverses the large, welcoming front lawn and leads to the covered front entrance. Inside, there is a fireplace in the formal living room with a surround of crackle-glazed ceramic tiles and detailed crown molding. The spacious eat-in kitchen features terrazzo counters, a ceramic tile backsplash, white cabinetry, and a door to the deck. In the breakfast room there is a door to another deck.

On the second floor, there are four bedrooms and an office with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves. One of the bedrooms has a wall on which there is an attractive hand-painted beach mural — perhaps a reminder that Weston residents have beach rights in neighboring Westport.

Another room has a cool mural of the night sky, although at this house one only needs to go into the backyard to see the constellations, the Milky Way galaxy, and a host of other stars because there is absolutely no light pollution.

The master suite features a vaulted wood ceiling and walk-in closet. The master bath has a barrel ceiling, skylight, double vanity, shower, and soaking tub.

The third floor offers a sunny space for a home office, exercise or playroom, and the fifth bedroom is in the finished lower level, where there is a full bath.

Outside, the flower gardens are full of color from the hydrangeas, roses, nasturtiums, and many other perennials. There is also a fenced vegetable garden.

There will be a public open house on Oct. 6 from 1 to 3 p.m.