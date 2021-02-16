On the Market: Sophisticated home near the beach

WESTPORT — A foot of snow on the ground and the possibility of more to come before winter is done within the North East has skiers celebrating while others are longing for warm-weather months.
When the snow melts from the 0.87-acre level and gated property at 5 Mayflower Parkway in Westport it will reveal attractive front and back yards only a short walk away from a wealth of summertime amenities. The Nantucket stone and shingle house at this address was built in 2002 in the Compo Beach area, which the listing agent describes as “a friendly beach neighborhood but not in flood zone.”