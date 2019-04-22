On the Market / Smart home on the water

WESTPORT — The increasing temperatures and sunshine have coaxed from the ground early spring flowers, and lured back to Connecticut many species of birds that migrate to warmer climes in winter months.

It’s not only the natural world that is waking up. Soon enough, Long Island Sound, its shores and estuaries will be alive with activity.

Anyone considering a move to such environs should secure a special spot on Burritts Cove now before the crush of prospective homeowners descend upon the town of Westport looking for waterfront properties. There they will find a sand-colored contemporary house at 9 Burritts Landing North on a 0.89-acre level property.

This is an ideal choice because the house offers modern advancements inside in the form of “smart home” technology — with automation for lighting, security and sound systems — while offering the simplicity and beauty of nature and waterfront living outside.

This house sits directly on the shore of Burritts Cove with easy access to Long Island Sound. Residents can kayak on the Saugatuck River, sail into the Sound, paddleboard, fish, row, or swing in the hammock under the trees.

“Living on Burritts Cove, with its 8-foot tidal swing, means an ever-changing view of the water and nature. ... High tide offers (expansive water views and) low tide brings an array of shorebirds feeding on the fish in the shallows. We’ve even seen bald eagles,” one of the homeowners said.

More than that, this house, in the Saugatuck section of Westport, is located within easy walking distance of the Metro-North train station, as well as restaurants and shops.

“The train is about a 10-minute walk away. This is convenient not only if you commute but also makes it easy to get into (New York) City just for fun. The neighborhood has some of the best restaurants in town, as well as many other shops. We really enjoy all this access without having to get into the car,” the owner said.

Additionally, the Burritts Landing Association — a private enclave of 15 houses — contains a deep-water dock with boat slips, beach, and in-ground swimming pool for use by residents and their guests.

“We have an annual potluck at the pool and look forward to the semi-annual HOA meetings, more to hang out with the neighbors than to conduct business,” the owner said.

And if the outdoors was not enough of a gem itself, there is also the 10-room, 4,542-square-foot house. It was built in 1957 and updated beautifully for today’s indoor-outdoor living and entertaining. Its architecture and decor offer a nod to its proximity to the water.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Contemporary ADDRESS: 9 Burritts Landing North PRICE: $2,500,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: direct water community, direct waterfront, water views from nearly every room, 0.89-acre level property, private dock/mooring, in-ground swimming pool, wrap-around deck, exterior lighting, patio, hot tub, balcony, smart home technology (Nest thermostats, Lutron Caseta lighting system), audio system, professionally landscaped, central vacuum, open floor plan, two fireplaces, skylights, homeowners association; easy walking distance to Saugatuck Metro North train station, restaurants and shops; attached two-car garage, zoned propane heat, attic, four bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOL: Kings Highway Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $1,831,200 TAX RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $30,874 HOA FEE: $3,000, paid annually, includes snow removal, property management, and pool service

Right inside the front, the powder room features a unique sink comprising aqua-colored glass that resembles running water. The graceful curve of the second floor landing replicates a gentle ocean wave. In the dining room, there is a lighting fixture reminiscent of a swarm of jellyfish. It also has a dry bar with a granite counter and glass-front cabinetry with interior lighting.

The open floor plan and number of windows provide outstanding water views of from most of the rooms. There is even a floating staircase. In the living room, there is a fireplace and a wall of nearly floor-to-ceiling glass with sliding doors to the patio.

If the cove is the focal point outside, then inside, the gourmet eat-in kitchen takes center stage. It features an unusually shaped center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, glass tile backsplash, a temperature-controlled wine cabinet, and high-end appliances including a Bosch five-burner range.

The kitchen is open to the family room, which has a vaulted ceiling and floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. Sliding doors in the eat-in area and in the family room open to the spacious wood deck, which has a long built-in bench.

On the second floor, there are three bedrooms, two baths, and the laundry room. The master suite is on the third floor and features sliding doors to a private balcony, a dressing room with two walk-in closets, and a luxurious bath. There is also an office big enough for two that has its own balcony and custom built-in desks and bookcases.

On the lower level there is an exercise room.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Lori Printz of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-216-5185 or loriprintz@cbmoves.com.