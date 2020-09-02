On the Market: Sleek midcentury modern home with pond views

WESTON — Contemporary architecture is ever changing within contemporary times whereas midcentury modernism is defined as a particular style relating to the early-to-mid 20th century.

The gray custom-built contemporary house at 75 Birch Hill Road takes influences from mid-century modern architecture, such as its relationship to the natural setting in which it is nestled. This house was built in 1968, about three years after the end of midcentury modern period, yet it dovetails perfectly into the 21st century way of life. And just as iconic architect Frank Lloyd Wright set his mid-century modern masterpieces near water features, this property also contains a pond.

The “sleek, sophisticated, light and bright” house is set back from the road in the heart of Weston on a level and lightly wooded property of just over two acres looking as much like a contemporary sculpture as like a residence. Honoring its private setting located on a cul-de-sac, this house invites indoor-outdoor living. It features a large wrap-around raised deck with a stainless steel cable railing and curved stairway to lower patio — perfect places for al fresco dining, relaxing, or simply enjoying the view, and a second smaller deck/covered front porch.

“This home offers gracious and comfortable living and plenty of space to entertain family and friends inside and out,” the listing agent said.

Stone steps lined with attractive landscaping lead to the front door. Inside the 2,550-square-foot house there are seven rooms and an open floor plan. “You need to tour this home to appreciate the undeniable attention to detail within every inch,” the agent said. The home features high ceilings, new wood flooring on main level, and oversized custom windows and doors throughout.

Found on the main living level are the living room, dining room, kitchen, family room, and two of the four bedrooms. In the living room there is a wall of stone that houses a wood-burning stove and sliding doors to a balcony/deck. A second set of sliding doors lead to the larger deck. The family room has a vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, and two sets of sliding doors to the large deck. The configuration of the dining room, which is open to the family room, allows it to accommodate elegant, intimate dinners as well as larger gatherings. In the kitchen there is radiant heat flooring, plenty of counter space and cabinets, and under cabinet lighting.

The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and a private balcony. The second main level bedroom also has a private balcony, and it is just steps away from the hall bath, which features a deep soaking tub. One of the home’s three full baths, the master bath, is more sophisticated and luxurious with a large scale tile backsplash in the glass shower, a contemporary vanity, and radiant heated floor. The other on the main level is much more rustic, paying homage to the wooded setting, featuring pinewood paneling, although the soaking tub befits the contemporary style of the house.

On the full finished walk-out lower level there is a flexible room, which could be used as a second family room, a game or recreation room or a media space. It has a propane stove, bamboo flooring, and sliding doors to the patio. Like the family room, one of the two bedrooms on this level has a wood paneled wall and a door to the patio. The full bath features a trough-style sink.

The location is also an asset. This house is very close to Lachat Town Farm, Devil’s Den Nature Preserve and the Grace Robinson Nature Sanctuary. It is only minutes from the center of Weston, Weston Public Library, public schools, and Peter’s Weston Market. Commuters have the option of traveling a short distance to the Merritt Parkway or Metro North Railroad stations in Westport and the Cannondale section of Wilton.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Sue Varrone of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-767-6216 or sue.varrone@coldwellbankermoves.com.