On the Market / Set on the Saugatuck River in Weston, Colonial is a collaboration of two renowned architects

The Regency colonial house at 9 Huckelberry Lane combines the talents of two note-worthy local architects and it sits along the Saugatuck River.

The octagonal-shaped formal living room features a marble and limestone fireplace and three sets of French doors to the patio, pool, and yard.

In the formal dining room there are two sets of French doors to the bluestone patio with red brick inlay.

The spacious kitchen features two sinks and two sets of stainless appliances, and an eat-in area with a built in banquette and French doors to a side patio and grilling area.

The birds eye maple-paneled library has a fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves, and a full bath so it is an optional first floor master suite or guest suite.

The foyer features limestone flooring with a border of Vermont Verde marble inlay and a decorative wrought iron staircase.

The backyard of this 2.2-acre largely level property has an in-ground swimming pool.

There is an additional 1,159 square feet of living space in the detached building that contains a bedroom, full bath, large workspace and a paneled office. Attached to it is the two-car garage.

The master bath features a custom, hand-carved marble bathtub and matching double sink console by Gregory Muller.















WESTON — Author Jane Austen’s six most popular novels, including “Pride and Prejudice” and “Sense and Sensibility,” were published during the Regency Period of England, defined by the website www.janeausten.org as the time between 1811 and 1820. That’s when the Prince of Wales, later King George IV, “assumed the role of Prince Regent after his father, King George III, was declared unfit to rule in 1811.” He served in that role until his father’s death and his own coronation in 1820.

The Regency Period influenced literature, decorative arts, furniture, and architecture. “The major source of inspiration for Regency taste was found in Greek and Roman antiquity, from which designers borrowed both structural and ornamental elements,” according to www.britannica.com.

An example of a Regency colonial house is found in Weston at 9 Huckleberry Lane. It is owned by a prolific inventor, appropriately so as this is an inventive house; the creation of two prominent local architects, although their contributions to the home’s design came decades apart. The 4,849-square-foot residence had a more modest beginning. In the innovative hands of renowned 20th century architect Cameron Clark it was conceptualized and built as a ranch-style house with two wings in 1950. It was more recently re-imagined by another note-worthy architect, Jack Franzen, who gave it a second story during a major renovation project in 1994. He also imbued this home with flexible living and entertaining areas.

The house is nestled into a 2.2-acre level and sloping property along the Saugatuck River on a private lane in lower Weston. Traveling down the long Belgium block-lined circular driveway, the wings on either side of the symmetrical house seem outstretched, as if to welcome guests to this comfortable, private nest. The beauty of this property is in its natural surroundings, architectural appearance, and its versatility; one minute alive with music as owners entertain on the rear bluestone and red brick patio and around the in-ground swimming pool, the next minute it’s a silent space but for the sound of birdsong and the rippling water of the river.

Between the two structural wings of the white wood and brick house with blue-green trim there is a bluestone forecourt with inlaid red brick flanked by narrow pergolas and shrubbery. The covered front entrance includes decorative wrought iron “columns,” the pattern of which is repeated in the interior curved staircase. Upon entering the front door, there is a direct view through the octagonal-shaped formal living room into the rear yard, a hallmark of Clark’s designs.

In the foyer there is limestone flooring with a border of Vermont Verde marble. This green marble is repeated in the surround of the living room’s wood-burning fireplace. The decorative mantel is limestone. Three sets of French doors open to the patio, pool, and yard. Two more sets of French doors open to the patio and yard from the formal dining room. Both rooms have elegant, deep crown molding and a darker inlaid border in their hardwood floors.

The kitchen features a hardwood floor with narrow boards installed on the diagonal, two sinks and two sets of stainless appliances, and an eat-in area with a built in banquette and French doors to a side patio and grilling area. The family room features a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and a built-in bookshelf with a hidden entrance into a wet bar. There are two additional hidden features in this home, not to be revealed here. They are for the next owner to know.

In the opposite wing there is a birds’ eye maple-paneled library, as spacious as the other rooms. It has a fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves, and a subtle decorative painting technique on one wall. This room has a full bath so it is an optional first floor master suite. This wing also has an en suite bedroom with a door to the side yard near the river.

On the second floor, French doors open into the spacious master suite. Like the living room this bedroom is octagonal, and it features two recessed areas - one with a marble fireplace and French doors to a private balcony looking over the yard, pool, and river. The master bath gives the feeling of an upscale European boutique hotel. It features a custom, hand-carved marble bathtub and matching double sink console by Gregory Muller. Both sculptural pieces resemble large seashells. There is walk-in closet with a dressing room and custom maple cabinetry. There are three additional bedrooms on this level, two of them en suite.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Regency Colonial ADDRESS: 9 Huckleberry Lane, Weston PRICE: $1,200,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: direct waterfront on Saugatuck River, water views, walk to water, no need for flood insurance, detached two-car garage/guest house, 2.2-acre level and sloping property, partially fenced property, in-ground swimming pool, bluestone patio, exterior lighting, generator, storm windows, stone walls, slate roof, audio system, 400 amp service, four fireplaces, balconies, pre-wired for cable, workshop, new HVAC system in 2015, zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heat, private well, six bedrooms, five full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $862,200 MILL RATE: 28.56 mills TAXES: $24,624

The sixth en suite bedroom is located in an outbuilding comprising the detached two-car garage and an additional 1,159 square feet of living space. In addition to the bedroom and full bath there is a large workspace and a paneled office. It also has an independent heating system.

The lower Weston locale puts this house conveniently close to amenities in the towns of Weston and Westport, including shopping, dining, the Saugatuck Metro North train station, and I-95. The entrance to the Merritt Parkway is only 1.2 miles away.

Despite its proximity to the river this house is not in a flood zone. It sits 50-feet from the river so it requires no flood insurance.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Margaret Smith and Liz Flavin of ML Homes/Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage; Smith at 203-339-1277, and Flavin at 203-615-3834, or email both at mlhomescb@gmail.com.