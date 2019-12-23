On the Market: Secluded contemporary home in Westport

WESTPORT — Winter has arrived. It descended on the region at 11:19 p.m. on Dec. 21 and, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it will bring with it a “Polar Coaster.”

“Get ready for shivers, snowflakes, and slush,” the website says of the winter of 2020.

Each snowflake that falls is one-of-a-kind, like a fingerprint. The gray, contemporary house at 6 Snowflake Lane is one of a kind, and its owners can enjoy this house and abutting preserved open space all year round, not just in winter months.

This 3,760-square-foot house is located on a secluded rear lot on a very quiet four-house cul-de-sac in the Coleytown neighborhood. Its residents can easily access the 39-acre Newman-Poses Preserve, which includes hiking trails that go through open meadows, woodlands and along the Aspetuck River.

“This nature preserve is the only public memorial approved by the family of the late Paul Newman as a way to honor the actor and philanthropist,” according to the website for the Aspetuck Land Trust, which manages this protected natural asset. This property was the woodland playground of the Newman children, and in a 2011 letter to the land trust Lissy Newman wrote, “I built my last elaborate twig fort when I was 20, to impress a boy. Several woody igloos stood, intertwined, a piece of art.”

Years earlier, this neighborhood was also home to another artist, sculptor James Earle Fraser, for whom nearby Fraser Road and Fraser Lane are named.

Fraser designed the buffalo nickel and his sculpture depicting “an exhausted Indian hunched over his tired horse (titled End of the Trail), is one of the most recognized sculptures of the American West,” according to the Smithsonian Institution website. Fraser died in 1953, 11 years before this house was built on its 2.44-acre level and sloping property.

Stone pillars at the end of this cul-de-sac mark the entrance to this nine-room house, which is hidden from view. Stone walls border the property, its privacy enhanced by many mature trees and giving this property an environment that could compare it with “Up Country Greenwich,” according to the listing agent. “Multimillion dollar homes overlooking the river, two-plus-acre lots are the norm and yet, the serenity of the area is the ultimate benefit for those families who live there,” she said.

“It’s not walk-to-town as so many young buyers insist on these days, but it is ideal for a family or couple who enjoy the individuality of a non-cookie-cutter dwelling,” she said, adding convenience is not sacrificed in this location. This house is close to Coleytown Elementary and Middle schools, and there is easy access to the Merritt Parkway.

This property also enjoys a heated in-ground swimming pool, hot tub and an outdoor shower, and there is room for a tennis court. A Belgium block-bordered flagstone path leads to the covered front entrance. Inside, the house features a large living room with a floor-to-ceiling antiqued brick fireplace, a vaulted and beamed ceiling, a walls of windows, dining area, and sliding glass doors to the large raised deck. A spiral staircase leads down to the patio and hot tub, which can also be accessed from the family or play room on the finished walk-out lower level. This level also has a guest bedroom, an office with built-ins and a full bath.

The kitchen features a center island/breakfast bar for two stools, ample counter space and a ceramic tile floor.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Contemporary ADDRESS: 6 Snowflake Lane PRICE: $999,900 ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: 2.44-acre level and sloping property, heated in-ground swimming pool, hot tub, outdoor shower, specimen trees, located on a rear lot on a very quiet four-house cul-de-sac, walk to the Aspetuck River, easy access to the Newman-Poses Preserve, patio, deck, garden area, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, stone wall, detached two-car garage, pre-wired for cable, open floor plan, workshop, skylights, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, full finished walk-out basement, private well, septic system, the broker and homeowners are related, five bedrooms, three full baths SCHOOLS: Coleytown Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $849,300 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $14,319

There are five bedrooms, three of them on the main level. The master suite has its own private wing on the second floor and features an antiqued brick fireplace in the seating area, loads of closets and a private bath.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Barbara H. Schmerzler of U.S. Homefinders Incorporated at 203-226-4211 or barbara.homefinder@hotmail.com.