On the Market: ‘Sandtucket,’ a Nantucket beach-chic colonial in Saugatuck

This house is only steps from a private community beach for residents of Saugatuck Island.

WESTPORT — No one is traveling to tropical islands at the moment. But who needs palm trees or palm-sized palmetto bugs when they can enjoy sophisticated seaside living on Westport’s Saugatuck Island.

The light gray contemporary colonial house at 8 Sandpiper Road sits on a level property of almost a quarter of an acre in the Saugatuck Shore neighborhood only steps from Long Island Sound. Its location is ideal for beach and nature lovers, water sports enthusiasts, and commuters. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, “Sandtucket,” as its current owners call it, boasts Nantucket beach-chic sophistication, breathtaking views of Long Island Sound, and stunning seaside gardens.

From Sandtucket it is just a short walk to Seymour Point, Saugatuck Shores Beach, and Cedar Point Yacht Club’s marina and summer café, all only a couple of blocks away. Only a couple of minutes away by car is the Saugatuck section of town with its boutiques, upscale and casual eateries and the Metro-North Railroad train station.

Entrance into this nine-room house is through French doors that open into 3,444 square feet of elegantly casual living space including an open floor plan and numerous windows for natural light and water views from virtually every room. In this house, as with many houses within flood zones, the main living level is on the upper floor. In the living or sitting room there is a long, built-in window seat and a tall vaulted ceiling. In the dining room a NanaWall folding glass wall/doors opens to a balcony, creating a modern open space with breathtaking views, and encourages indoor-outdoor living and al fresco dining.

In the two-story great room there is a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and another built-in window seat. The spacious gourmet kitchen features a long center island/breakfast bar, two-story vaulted ceiling, high-end appliances, a pantry, and a built-in window seat.

Are you getting the sense that this house really was built, in 2004, for comfort and casual living and entertaining?

On the first floor, or the lower level, there are three bedrooms and the family room. The master suite features a fireplace, sliding doors to a patio, a walk-in closet and another closet, and a spa-like private bath. One of the other bedrooms also has sliding doors to a separate patio. This house enjoys four patios including a sunken patio with a fire pit, and an outdoor shower, so as not to track beach sand into the house.

Also on the ground floor level there is a large family or recreation room with a stone fireplace and French doors that open up to one of the patios, and the private, level backyard. Privacy is protected by the strategic planting of tall shrubbery. This patio is bordered by a stone sitting wall. There is ample storage space on this lower level and access to the attached two-car garage.

There is a finished third floor comprising two loft home offices and an adjacent roof deck.

“Life is short, live your dream!” the agent said.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house, contact Leslie Clarke of Leslie Clarke Homes and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-984-1856 or Leslie.Clarke@raveis.com.