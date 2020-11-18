On the Market: Riverside home elegantly embraces nature

The European-style contemporary house at 10 River Lane in Westport features large two-story windows and two large decks to enjoy views of the Saugatuck River. The European-style contemporary house at 10 River Lane in Westport features large two-story windows and two large decks to enjoy views of the Saugatuck River. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close On the Market: Riverside home elegantly embraces nature 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Dozens, perhaps hundreds of poets have immortalized trees in their verses; Robert Frost in “Birches” and “The Sound of Trees,” and then there is “Winter Trees” by Sylvia Plath, and “Loveliest of Trees” by A. E. Housman, to name just a few.

Perhaps the most well-known line in tree poetry is the opening of a Joyce Kilmer poem. He wrote: “I think that I shall never see a poem as lovely as a tree.”

The architect and builder of the European-style contemporary house at 10 River Lane, Westport paid homage to trees, whether they intended to or not. And their architectural and construction work is as poetic as Kilmer’s and Frost’s beautiful words.

The original house that stood on this 1.54-acre level and sloping waterfront property in the Old Hill neighborhood was torn down. This one was custom built in its place, taking full advantage of the scenic setting along the Saugatuck River.

They gave the off-white stone and stucco house exquisite architectural details and design elements, green features to earn an Energy Star rating, 6,376 square feet of living and entertaining space, and disability access including 32-inch minimum door widths, 60-inch turning radius and hallways at least 36 inches wide.

There are also extraordinarily tall ceilings and an abundance of two-story glass walls that allow for views of the river from every room. Those walls of glass give its residents the impression that they are living in a treehouse, a rather elegant and sophisticated treehouse.

Inside, they installed antique chestnut wide-plank floors throughout most of the house and bamboo flooring downstairs in the fully finished walkout basement, where there is an exercise room. The gourmet kitchen cabinetry and the doors in the kitchen and family room were custom crafted from Douglas fir from Aspen, Colorado.

“We have been going to Aspen, Colorado for the better part of 50 years … (The) custom kitchen cabinets made of antique Douglas fir were re-designed to fit a more contemporary style. The two main doors in the foyer also came from Aspen and are of the same wood, along with the five connecting doors that make up the 12-foot slider and the two French doors, sealing off the family room from the living room. As die-hard skiers, it gives our family joy to feel like we are always inside a ski chalet,” one of the owners said. A rather elegant and sophisticated chalet.

The family has enjoyed living on the river for its beauty and recreational opportunities.

Real Estate Listings

“Wake up to smashing water views and the sounds of the waterfall in this majestic five bedroom home that offers complete privacy, while being located minutes from town, train and schools,” according to the co-listing agents. “Travel to Starbucks on a kayak or convene with friends via paddleboard - you’ll appreciate every day you live on the Saugatuck River,” the agents said.

“When we were designing and building our home here in Connecticut on the Saugatuck River, we knew we wanted to experience the same feeling (as in Aspen) because the river setting’s dramatic views warranted it. I look at the river at least fifty times a day. I love how it changes every hour with the light, the breeze, the sun’s (and moon) shadows, the ripples from the birds skimming across it or from paddle-boarders, etc. It’s always beautiful and incredibly calming to the mind,” according to one of the homeowners.

In addition to life on the river, the front lawn contains a half basketball court inviting sporting activities on land. A home fitness center looks over the river on the lower level.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: European-style Contemporary ADDRESS: 10 River Lane PRICE: $2,625,000 ROOMS: 17 FEATURES: 1.54-acre level and sloping parcel, direct waterfront property on the Saugatuck River, water views, walk to water, outdoor yoga den, exterior lighting, patio, professionally landscaped, garden area, underground sprinkler, large wrap-around deck, second covered deck, expansive and level front lawn with half basketball court, disability access, Energy Star-rated house, extra insulation, generator-ready, Thermopane windows, sound system, architectural lighting throughout, convenient to the Merritt Parkway, walking distance to the Westport Weston Family YMCA, located on a cul-de-sac, audio system, cable - available, open floor plan, one stone fireplace, antique chestnut wide-plank flooring, dry bar, possible au pair or in-law suite, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, full finished walk-out basement, pull-down attic stairs, five bedrooms, four full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Kings Highway Elementary, Coleytown Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $1,216,600 MILL RATE: 16.71 mills TAXES: $20,329

A welcoming stone entrance gives way to “a dramatic surprise around the corner - an elegant living room designed to take the breath away,” an owner said. Other interior features include natural light throughout, “expansive walls that are an art collector’s dream,” balconies with stainless steel cables to optimize the view, and warm and trending earth tones combined with clean modern lines. If you haven’t received the memo yet, monochromatic grays are on their way out in favor of earth tones.

Two grand entertaining spaces, the living and family rooms, sit side by side. They have 28-foot ceilings and share an open, circular flow but they can also be sectioned off by closing the pocket doors and French doors. The kitchen features Verde marble counters, a glass tile backsplash, hanging fixtures and sconces from London, and high end appliances. There is Donghia wallcovering in the office and this house offers several options for additional offices, home study or distance learning spaces.

There are five bedrooms; two on the main level, two on the lower level, and the master suite has its own private space on the second floor. It features a dressing room, walk-in closet, wall-to-wall carpeting, and a luxurious bath with deco custom vanities and Chanel-inspired white lacquer and blue pearl granite.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Suzanne Sholes and Brett Lieberman of The Riverside Realty Group; Sholes at 917-453-7718 or Suzanne@TheRiversideRealtyGroup.com, and Lieberman at 203-216-2515 or Brett@TheRiversideRealtyGroup.com.