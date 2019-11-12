On the Market: Renovated rustic log cabin in Westport

The custom log and stone colonial house at 4 Partrick Lane features 17 rooms, 5,736 square feet of living space, and a wealth of rustic character and charm. The custom log and stone colonial house at 4 Partrick Lane features 17 rooms, 5,736 square feet of living space, and a wealth of rustic character and charm. Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close On the Market: Renovated rustic log cabin in Westport 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — Drive past the rustic woodland-themed gate to Mooselodge, the unique custom log and stone colonial house at 4 Partrick Lane, and feel as if Westport is far behind, even though downtown is only 2 miles away, the Saugatuck Metro North train station is only 3.4 miles away and local beaches are just a bit farther.

“You pull into the driveway and you feel like you have arrived in the mountains. It feels like you are on vacation,” said Rebecca Ellsley, the owner of this rustic masterpiece comprising three log cabins that date back to the late 1800s. They were moved from the far reaches of Maine to this 1.32-acre property in 1910 as part of the Stonybrook artist colony.

Ellsley grew up in a log cabin, so she was drawn to this house even though it was in need of much repair when she purchased it in 1999. She fully restored it the next year, aiming for an overall theme of “campy Adirondack New England, not western,” she said.

“It was in bad shape. I could see daylight between the logs,” said Ellsley, whose family-owned company designs, constructs and creates interior decor for residential properties. All the interior wood railings were creatively crafted by Ellsley using twigs and branches of local trees. The outdoor railings of custom Azek depict evergreen trees.

The house sits atop a knoll in the Old Hill neighborhood. From its rooftop deck, she can see downtown Westport. Its multiple decks, balconies and terraces provide venues for relaxation and stellar views of the surrounding woodlands and sunsets. They also extend the 5,736 square feet of living space to the outdoors.

This iconic brown house with wavy boards on its exterior facade is so unusual and visually appealing that is has been featured in many magazines, including House Beautiful and Country Living, celebrated for its use of space and craftsmanship. It was a featured house on the Westport Historical Society’s annual holiday house tour in 2013. And if Ralph Lauren hasn’t discovered it yet, this house would be the ideal place for a photo shoot for the marketing material of his next collection.

Real Estate Listings

In addition to the clever use of twig work on railings and cabinetry, this house features a natural stonework path to the front entrance, Rocky Mountain quartzite flooring in the foyer, mudroom and one of the four full baths, the latter of which also has the same natural stone as the backsplash of its shower and a fire-edged slate slab countertop on the vanity.

The house features tall ceilings and generously sized rooms — 17 of them in all, lots of nooks and crannies to explore, and exposed log beams on ceilings and walls. Most are oriented horizontally, but in two rooms they are arranged vertically. There are antique and newer oak floors on the main level and wide-board pine floors on the second level, where there are three bedrooms, each one with a cut-out in the door.

The door of the water closet in the master bath features a half moon cut-out reminiscent of the doors on old-fashioned outhouses. The master bath also features a red brick floor in a herringbone pattern and a double vanity topped with Rojo Alicante marble.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Custom Log and Stone Colonial House ADDRESS: 4 Partrick Lane PRICE: $2,800,000 ROOMS: 17 FEATURES: Gated 1.32-acre level and gently sloping property, fully fenced backyard, party barn/in-law suite, located on a cul-de-sac, terraces, two decks, rooftop deck, hot tub, professionally landscaped, underground sprinkler, two kitchens, movie room, balcony, five fireplaces (three wood-burning and two gas-fueled), programmable thermostat, storm doors and windows, Anderson 400 series tilt wash windows, 100-year GAF Grand Canyon architectural shingle roof, skylights, easy access to the Merritt Parkway and Westport Weston Family YMCA, walking distance to dedicated open space, close to town, plenty of room for a pool, two attached under house garages totaling four vehicle bays, homeowners’ association, three-zoned central air conditioning and five-zoned oil heat, private well, attic, unfinished walk-out basement with dirt floor, three bedrooms, four full baths SCHOOLS: Kings Highway Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $1,247,400 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $21,031

This house has plenty of space to create additional bedrooms if needed, and Ellsley said she is willing to work with the next owner on ideals for reconfiguration.

“It’s important for me to have somebody really enjoy this property to create memories and a lifestyle,” she said.

At least one of Ellsley’s three wood-burning fireplaces is going almost all the time.

“I love having a fire for the romantic feeling and coziness. When you’re in a log cabin, that’s what you do,” she said.

This house has two other gas-fueled fireplaces. It also has two kitchens, one with a new Hartland range made to look like it belongs in another time period. The kitchen in the spacious party barn, which could also serve as one heck of an in-law or guest house, has a center island/breakfast bar topped with marble tile arranged to resemble a patchwork quilt. The refrigerator is hidden behind a decorative console.

The formal living room — if a room in this comfortable space can be called “formal” — features one of the fireplaces, room for a sitting area and pool table, and French doors to a long balcony. The casual seating in the dining room is definitely lodge-style but can be rearranged to accommodate formal dinners and holiday gatherings.

Imagine how beautiful this house is during the holidays. Actually, there is no need to imagine. One can experience it firsthand. In addition to being on the market, this house can be rented for the holiday season.

“For the ultimate holiday experience call to discuss,” Ellsley said.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact owner and listing agent Rebecca Ellsley of Beverly Ellsley Design and Higgins Group Bedford Square at 203-644-2121 or rebeccaellsley@higginsgroup.com.