On the Market: Renovated colonial in a private setting

The one-acre property features an in-ground swimming pool, professional landscaping and attractive perennial gardens. The one-acre property features an in-ground swimming pool, professional landscaping and attractive perennial gardens. Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close On the Market: Renovated colonial in a private setting 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — The prospective homebuyer who is searching for isolation and quietude without sacrificing convenience need look no further than the gray, custom-designed colonial house at 11 Indian Point Lane in the Old Hill neighborhood.

This brick and wood house is not visible from the roadway at the end of the cul-de-sac on which it sits, and the street itself is off the very quiet horseshoe-shaped Pequot Trail.

It is a private road, and signs indicate that no thru traffic is allowed. Because Pequot Trail and Indian Point Lane are not well traveled, this is a safe place for children to play and ride their bicycles.

This is also a great house for entertaining with its open floor plan, spacious screened porch, large covered veranda, wet bar inside the house, and heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, diving board, and spa set amid attractive professional landscaping with mature plantings and flowering perennials.

The gardens on this one-acre level property include roses, peonies, hydrangeas, sedums, and astilbes. Not a sound interrupts this peaceful setting but occasional birdsong and wind chimes.

Augmenting this property is its proximity to Earthplace-the Nature Discovery Center, Post Road (Route 1), downtown shops and restaurants, the newly renovated public library, and the Levitt Pavilion.

Real Estate Listings

It was built in 1966 and obviously received upgrades suitable for today’s lifestyle and aesthetic tastes. It was fully renovated and includes 10 rooms and 6,515 square feet of living space.

As one travels up the paved driveway lined in Belgium block, the L-shaped configuration of the house feels very inviting, like a welcoming embrace. At the covered front entrance there are French doors that open into the spacious rooms, one flowing easily into the other.

In the formal living room, there is a vaulted ceiling, a dual-sided fireplace, bay window and an interior balcony. French doors open into the office, which has two walls of built-in shelving and a window seat. In addition to the formal dining room there is a casual dining area off the kitchen with the other side of the dual fireplace against a white brick wall, and French doors to the screened porch.

This space is open to the family room and kitchen, which have a two-story vaulted ceiling and French doors to the veranda and yard. The kitchen features a large center island with a beverage refrigerator and breakfast bar, granite counters, tumbled marble backsplash, and built-in desk or home command center. High-end appliances include a Viking six-burner range.

There is a large mudroom with a laundry, half bath and access to the attached three-car garage. The main level has two of the home’s four bedrooms. On the second floor, the master bedroom suite has its own separate wing for privacy.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Custom-designed Colonial ADDRESS: 11 Indian Point Lane PRICE: $1,449,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: one-acre level property, located on a cul-de-sac, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa, professionally landscaped, garden area, large covered veranda, large screened porch, wet bar; proximity to Earthplace nature center, downtown shops and restaurants, the newly renovated public library, and the Levitt Pavilion; just minutes via minibus to the Saugatuck Metro North train station, a short drive to the beaches, balcony, cable - available, two fireplaces, stone wall, central air conditioning, oil heat, public water and sewer connections, attached three-car garage, full partially finished basement, four bedrooms, four full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Kings Highway Elementary, Bedford Middle, Staples High ASSESSMENT: $1,173,700 MILL RATE: 16.86 mills TAXES: $19,789

It features sitting areas, French doors to a balcony, two walk-in closets, and a luxurious bath with Costa Esmeralda marble flooring, a large shower and soaking tub. It also has a separate, attached sitting room that can double as a nursery or office. There is one more bedroom on this level and a room that could be a homework station or arts and craft space.

No space is wasted. The bridge that creates the interior balcony looking down into the living room and foyer is wide enough to accommodate furniture and it makes a great reading or sitting area.

There is a partially finished lower level with interior and garage access, which is ideal for a game room, exercise room and other amenities.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Robert Appell of Jeanette Dryburgh & Associates and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-216-4518 or Robert.Appell@raveis.com.