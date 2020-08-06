On the Market: Renovated Westport house resembles a barn, complete with silo

This house features an authenic silo, raised wood deck and a balcony.

WESTPORT — Custom-designed features and beautiful exposed woodwork combine to create a place unlike any other currently on the market, according to the listing agent for the colonial contemporary house at 17 April Drive in Westport’s Old Hill neighborhood.

This brown-and-beige-colored house was first built in 2005 and just this year underwent a thorough custom restoration. The result is a post-and-beam timber-constructed home that resembles a barn complete with a gambrel slate roof and an authentic silo. A custom wood-and-metal spiral staircase was cleverly built into the silo and it accesses all three finished levels of this 14-room, 5,480-square-foot house.

The house sits on a 1.13-acre level and gated property at the end of a cul-de-sac in a location that makes it convenient to the Merritt Parkway and the Westport Weston Family YMCA in one direction of Wilton Road (Route 33) and the center of Westport, Post Road (Route 1), and the Saugatuck Metro-North Railroad train station in the opposite direction.

The paved and crushed stone circular driveway leads to the covered front porch. The front glass door is accompanied by two wide sidelights, which combine with huge windows to flood the living space with natural light. There’s no chance of feeling claustrophobic in this space. It features two-story ceilings, pine walls, tall windows, and an open floor plan, which is conducive to today’s lifestyle and entertainment style. Most rooms feature exposed beams and two areas of the house have sliding barn doors.

Open the door into the great room, which features a floor-to-ceiling stone wood-burning fireplace, cedar closet, and half bath. The living and dining rooms share one large, open space. In the first floor office or study there is a wall of built-in bookshelves, modern track lighting, and sliding doors to a balcony. The living room also has built-in shelving.

In the spacious gourmet eat-in kitchen there is a center island topped with a thick butcher’s block counter and a preparation sink, ample custom cabinetry with under cabinet lighting, honed granite counters, a deep rectangular stainless sink, a pantry, and sliding doors to the large raised wood deck. The deck looks over the attractive property and its patio, fire pit, and private backyard.

A comfortable master bedroom suite completes the first floor. It features a large private bath with a stone floor, double vanity, and separate spa room with a soaking tub. On the second floor, there are three additional bedrooms, each with wall-to-wall carpeting and separate sitting lofts, and two of them are en suite.

The expansive walkout lower level features a large flexible-use room that could be a play, media or recreation room, or potentially, a bedroom. It does have a large closet and a full bathroom. Also found on the lower level is a wine cellar with brick flooring and shelving that can accommodate about 300 bottles.

Attached to the house via a breezeway is an over-sized two-car garage with a large finished space above it. That space has wall-to-wall carpeting and a private entrance. It offers another bedroom option or space for an art studio, craft room, play room, game room, or another office; flexibility being the key word.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house, contact Deirdre Andreoli of WBCH Team and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-856-7479 or Deirdre.Andreoli@raveis.com.