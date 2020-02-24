On the Market: Recently renovated country farmhouse in Weston

The gray ranch-style country farmhouse at 34A Old Georgetown Road in the Georgetown section of Weston was recently completely renovated.

WESTON — The saying goes, “Good things come in small packages.” Quality always trumps size, and the gray ranch-style country farmhouse at 34A Old Georgetown Road packs a lot of quality into its diminutive 1,046 square feet of living space.

Originally, the house was built in 1890, although it just was completely renovated and modernized — effectively creating a new house. The project included the installation of a new asphalt shingle roof, kitchen and full bath, and central air conditioning with upgraded duct work. The interior and exterior are freshly painted. A new drainage system was installed in front of the house. The house has new engineered hardwood flooring throughout. The front porch is new, the back deck was updated with new boards, and there is new exterior lighting fixtures with string lights in the back.

“Move right in,” said the co-listing agents, who calls this space “small house happiness.”

Act fast on this one. A recent open house generated a lot of interest, and understandably so. The five-room residence sits on a level and sloping property of almost a half an acre in the Georgetown neighborhood. It would be ideal for a first-time homebuyer, those looking to downsize, weekenders, someone seeking one-level living, or an artist or writer who might find inspiration in its setting. From the south side of the house and the large raised wood deck, there are views of the woodlands that caress a stream that trickles by.

“You’ll feel like you’re in a treehouse,” according to the agents.

This is a charming house atop a knoll amid large outcroppings of boulders, in a convenient location just off Georgetown Road (Route 57). This location provides direct and quick access to West Redding and the Georgetown shopping district in the northerly direction, and Weston center to the south.

Prospective buyers at the open house spoke about the proximity to several eateries and other modern conveniences including Milestone restaurant, Caraluzzi’s Georgetown Market, a local brewery, coffee shop, “and the farmers market is literally around the corner, within walking distance.” The Branchville train station is only five minutes away.

Also very close by are Amber Falls, the 1,756-acre Devil’s Den Nature Preserve with miles of trails for hiking and cross-country skiing, municipal ballfields in Bisceglie Park, and Lachat Town Farm.

Inside, large windows and skylights bring in lots of natural light and attractive views of the surroundings. There is a new coat closet, a storage closet, and laundry station with new Samsung washer and dryer. The family room has a bay/bow window and a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and skylights. The updated kitchen features quartz countertops, a breakfast bar for two, a subway tile backsplash, all new cabinets, pantry, pendant lights, and Samsung stainless steel appliances, including an electric range. The dining room is open to the kitchen and family room, and it has sliding doors to the deck.

Down the hallway there are two good-size bedrooms, which share the full bath in the hall. The bath features Kohler fixtures, a new tile floor in a honeycomb pattern, a large shower with a rain head and hand-held wand, and a vanity with a quartz counter.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Ranch-style Country Farmhouse ADDRESS: 34A Old Georgetown Road, Weston PRICE: $399,000 ROOMS: 5 FEATURES: 0.42-acre level and sloping property, large wood deck, front porch, exterior lighting, new roof, skylight, convenient to the Georgetown shopping district, short distance to Weston center, only about 12 minutes from the Merritt Parkway, proximity to Devil’s Den Nature Conservancy, new central air conditioning with upgraded duct work, oil heat, flexible use unfinished lower level, private well, septic system, two bedrooms, one full bath SCHOOLS: Hurlbutt Elementary, Weston Middle, Weston High ASSESSMENT: $165,490 MILL RATE: 32.37 mills TAXES: $5,357

On the lower level there is a large room, not accessible from inside, but usable space. As currently set up, it was be great for someone who does their own canning or jam and jelly-making because of the number of shelves it has. It might make a great wine cellar and tasting room, or an art studio, a home office or potting shed.

There will be a public open house on March 1, from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Pam Foarde and Kate Dwyer Meyer of Al Filippone Associates and William Raveis Real Estate; Foarde at 203-257-9110 or pamf@afahomes.com, and Meyer at 203-581-3599 or katem@afahomes.com.