The 2,516-square-foot house at 11 Blueberry Hill Road in Weston sits on a level property of just over one acre.

WESTON — Fats Domino, Elvis, and Louis Armstrong all found their thrill on Blueberry Hill, with recordings of the popular song which dates back to the mid-20th century. Fats Domino’s version was released in 1956, just a year after the white ranch house at 11 Blueberry Hill Road in Weston was built.

The next owners of this eight-room house could find their thrill on this Blueberry Hill. This 2,516-square-foot house sits on a level lot of just over one acre on which there is also an in-ground salt water swimming pool.

For those active families who enjoy recreational pursuits, this house is also close to a number of nature and sports sites. Within a short drive of this property are the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course, Newman-Poses Preserve in neighboring Westport, and Brett Woods Open Space in neighboring Fairfield. Newman-Poses and Brett Woods have hiking trails, and Brett Woods also features bridle trails.

One-level living has become popular again, and not just among baby boomers trying to protect their knees and hips from wear and tear on flights of stairs. Some younger homebuyers are purchasing ranch-style houses for the ease of one-level living, for the concept of aging in place, and in anticipation of moving elderly parents into their home.

Enter the paved semi-circular driveway, which leads to the attached two-car garage as well as the front entrance. It features a door with a leaded glass window flanked by sidelights that opens into a vestibule and then into the house proper where every room brings the outdoors inside, and numerous windows illuminate the interior with lots of natural light. The living room is where the first of two fireplaces is found. This room has a tall cathedral and beamed ceiling and sliding doors to the slightly raised deck and the backyard. The deck can also be accessed from sliding doors in the sunroom and the dining room.

The oversized kitchen is centrally located to the living spaces, and is well laid out. It features a center island topped in granite, ample Corian counter space, a skylight, and pantry. There is also a pass-through into the family room, which is helpful when entertaining. In the family room the home’s second fireplace is contained within an entire wall of floor-to-ceiling antiqued red brick. The other walls are wood paneled and there is also a bay window and a skylight. To the right of the sliding doors into the sunroom there are built-in shelves. The sunroom could serve as an all season sitting room or as an exercise room, as it is currently used.

In the hallway of the bedroom wing there are floor-to ceiling bookshelves. There are three bedrooms. The master suite has a private bath with a shower, double vanity, and jetted tub.

On the lower level there is a game, recreation or play room.

This house is close to Lyons Plain Road which can take its residents to the centers of Weston and Westport rather quickly and directly.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Tony Salerno of RE/MAX Heritage at 203-605-1865 or tsciao@gmail.com.